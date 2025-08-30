Insubordination? Cook Keeps Office and Files Despite Trump Firing

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday asked the judge overseeing President Donald Trump’s firing of Fed Gov. Lisa Cook to allow her to remain in the post while the case plays out.

Powell has even allowed Cook to keep access to government electronics and documents, Bloomberg and CNBC said.

Powell specifically urged U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee, to keep the “status quo” at the Federal Reserve until she rules on Trump’s authority to fire Cook.

Trump fired Cook following shocking allegations of mortgage fraud amid an investigation by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who referred the matter to the DOJ for criminal review.

Pulte accused Cook of claiming two properties as her main residence—an illegal act often made to obtain favorable loan terms.

On Friday, Pulte decried that Cook maintained access to her files, office and electronics despite Trump’s dismissal.

CNBC reports that Jerome Powell has continued to let Lisa Cook have access to her office and electronics, despite the President of the United States ordering her firing. — Pulte (@pulte) August 29, 2025

Cook sued Trump and Powell, claiming Trump lacked the authority to fire her. The Fed is not representing Cook in the lawsuit.

According to CNBC, the federal agency refused to say whether Cook was at the office or working remotely after Trump fired her.

However, Cook and her attorney, Abbe Lowell, insisted she would remain in her position even after Trump’s order.

“I will not resign,” Cook said. “I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

On Friday, Cook claimed the mortgage fraud could be the result of a clerical error. However, she has provided no evidence to support this defense.

This is a developing story.