Saturday, August 30, 2025

Insubordination? Cook Keeps Office and Files Despite Trump Firing

'I will not resign...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, speaks during a conversations with leaders from organizations that include nonprofits, small businesses, manufacturing, supply chain management, the hospitality industry, and the housing and education sectors at the Federal Reserve building, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday asked the judge overseeing President Donald Trump’s firing of Fed Gov. Lisa Cook to allow her to remain in the post while the case plays out.

Powell has even allowed Cook to keep access to government electronics and documents, Bloomberg and CNBC said.

Powell specifically urged U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee, to keep the “status quo” at the Federal Reserve until she rules on Trump’s authority to fire Cook.

Trump fired Cook following shocking allegations of mortgage fraud amid an investigation by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, who referred the matter to the DOJ for criminal review.

Pulte accused Cook of claiming two properties as her main residence—an illegal act often made to obtain favorable loan terms.

On Friday, Pulte decried that Cook maintained access to her files, office and electronics despite Trump’s dismissal.

Cook sued Trump and Powell, claiming Trump lacked the authority to fire her. The Fed is not representing Cook in the lawsuit.

According to CNBC, the federal agency refused to say whether Cook was at the office or working remotely after Trump fired her.

However, Cook and her attorney, Abbe Lowell, insisted she would remain in her position even after Trump’s order.

“I will not resign,” Cook said. “I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

On Friday, Cook claimed the mortgage fraud could be the result of a clerical error. However, she has provided no evidence to support this defense.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kristi Noem Cleans House at FEMA after Major Security Breach
Next article
Appeals Court Rejects Trump’s Tariffs, but Leaves Them in Place

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com