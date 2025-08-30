Saturday, August 30, 2025

Kristi Noem Cleans House at FEMA after Major Security Breach

'Despite burning hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, FEMA’s IT leadership still neglected its basic duties and exposed the entire Department to cyberattacks...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Homeland Security Kristi Noem fired more than two dozen “inept” IT staffers at the Federal Emergency Management Agency after they reportedly neglected basic security protocols.

Noem announced the mass firing on Friday, saying FEMA Chief Information Officer Charles Armstrong, Chief Information Security Officer Gregory Edwards were among those fired. Twenty-two others were also immediately terminated.

“FEMA’s career IT leadership failed on every level. Their incompetence put the American people at risk,” Noem said.

She explained that a routine cybersecurity review found a “threat actor” had gained access to FEMA’s network. Further investigation revealed several “severe” lapses in security. Shockingly, FEMA’s IT staffers—described by Noem as “entrenched bureaucrats”—resisted efforts to fix the problems.

“These deep-state individuals were more interested in covering up their failures than in protecting the Homeland and American citizens’ personal data, so I terminated them immediately,” Noem added. “The American people deserve results from their government.”

According to DHS, the failures included a lack of agency-wide multi-factor authentication and use of unauthorized “legacy protocol.”

FEMA also failed to fix known and critical vulnerabilities, in addition to operating with an inadequate visibility.

The breach was especially shocking given that FEMA spent nearly half a billion dollars on IT and cybersecurity measures in Fiscal Year 2025 alone.

“Despite burning hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, FEMA’s IT leadership still neglected its basic duties and exposed the entire Department to cyberattacks,” DHS denounced.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bill Clinton Spotted Carrying Heart Emergency Device
Next article
Insubordination? Cook Keeps Office and Files Despite Trump Firing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com