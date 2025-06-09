Monday, June 9, 2025

Immigration Policy Battle Plays out on Both Coasts

'A once great American city, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals...'

Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier, in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

(, The Center Square) Extraordinary and pivotal decisions are playing out on opposite coasts of America as protesters of immigration policy wreak havoc on Los Angeles and President Donald Trump and his administration in Washington take action California leadership does not want.

The situation evolves against a backdrop of a November election in which the nation’s 47th commander in chief campaigned on closing borders and deportations; judges labeled “activist” have delivered courtroom homes to stymie Trump’s efforts; and Southern California hosts the hotbed of activity just five months after a natural disaster from wildfires.

National Guard troops were deployed by the president and not Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend.

On social media Sunday, Trump wrote, “A once great American city, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our federal agents to try and stop our deportation operations – but these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve.

“I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant departments and agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the migrant invasion and put an end to these migrant riots. Order will be restored, the illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

On social media, Newsom early Monday morning Eastern time wrote, “Let’s get this straight: 1) Local law enforcement didn’t need help. 2) Trump sent troops anyway – to manufacture chaos and violence. 3) Trump succeeded. 4) Now things are destabilized, and we need to send in more law enforcement just to clean up Trump’s mess.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell agreed with Newsom and said his officers could handle it. He also said deployment by Trump has escalated the situation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates from The Center Square.)

