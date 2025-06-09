Monday, June 9, 2025

Dems Bolted as Laura Loomer Demanded Answers: ‘They Always Run and Hide’

'Democrats can never explain themselves. They always run and hide...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer arrives with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Philadelphia International Airport for the presidential debate. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USALaura Loomer descended on the U.S. Capitol Friday and Democrats ran away for the hills. 

On Friday, the firebrand journalist pressed four House Democrats on naming the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and on desperate efforts to impeach President Donald Trump for a third time. 

Unsurprisingly, the Democrats—Reps. Maximine Waters, D-Calif., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Al Green, D-Texas— either went mum, played ignorant or rushed away. 

First, Loomer approached Waters, who refused to acknowledge the questions and walked off without a word. 

“Congresswoman, do you want to condemn the calls for political violence in the Democratic Party?” Loomer asked.  Waters did not flinch, turning to a colleague and pretending not to hear a word. 

Unlike Waters, Lieu addressed Loomer but feigned ignorance. 

“I appreciate you letting me know. Let me do a little bit of due diligence and I — we’ll get you an answer,” Lieu said of the Muslim Brotherhood proposal. 

Asked if he was familiar with the Sunni Islamist group, Lieu replied he wasn’t an “expert.” 

Raskin, who never misses a chance to grandstand on cable news or congressional hearings, suddenly played deaf. 

“Can you repeat that, I couldn’t understand a single word you said,” he asked. 

When Loomer repeated the question, Raskin ran up a staircase and mumbled something about his office. 

Finally, Loomer confronted Green about his long-shot effort to impeach Trump. 

When asked why he filed for articles of impeachment, Green muttered, “Because he’s unfit to be president.” But when pressed to elaborate, he ducked through a set of doors and disappeared. 

Loomer blasted the pattern, calling out Democrats for dodging accountability: “Democrats can never explain themselves. They always run and hide.” 

