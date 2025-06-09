Dems Bolted as Laura Loomer Demanded Answers: ‘They Always Run and Hide’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Laura Loomer descended on the U.S. Capitol Friday and Democrats ran away for the hills.

On Friday, the firebrand journalist pressed four House Democrats on naming the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and on desperate efforts to impeach President Donald Trump for a third time.

Unsurprisingly, the Democrats—Reps. Maximine Waters, D-Calif., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Al Green, D-Texas— either went mum, played ignorant or rushed away.

First, Loomer approached Waters, who refused to acknowledge the questions and walked off without a word.

“Congresswoman, do you want to condemn the calls for political violence in the Democratic Party?” Loomer asked. Waters did not flinch, turning to a colleague and pretending not to hear a word.

Democrat Congresswoman @RepMaxineWaters refused to answer when @LoomerUnleashed @TheCharlesDowns asked her if she would support her Democrat colleague Rep. Jared Moskowitz’s @JaredEMoskowitz call this week to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.… https://t.co/OosEengdDT pic.twitter.com/bngLVxpdTj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 6, 2025

Unlike Waters, Lieu addressed Loomer but feigned ignorance.

“I appreciate you letting me know. Let me do a little bit of due diligence and I — we’ll get you an answer,” Lieu said of the Muslim Brotherhood proposal.

Asked if he was familiar with the Sunni Islamist group, Lieu replied he wasn’t an “expert.”

Democrat Congressman @tedlieu pretended like he didn’t know the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization when I asked him if he would support his Democrat colleague Rep. Jared Moskowitz’s @JaredEMoskowitz call this week to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign… https://t.co/OosEengdDT pic.twitter.com/6qCCE4evbQ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 6, 2025

Raskin, who never misses a chance to grandstand on cable news or congressional hearings, suddenly played deaf.

“Can you repeat that, I couldn’t understand a single word you said,” he asked.

When Loomer repeated the question, Raskin ran up a staircase and mumbled something about his office.

Democrat Congressman @RepRaskin

Jamie Raskin pretended like he didn’t know the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization and he LITERALLY ran away from me when I asked him if he would support his Democrat colleague Rep. Jared Moskowitz’s @JaredEMoskowitz call this week to… https://t.co/OosEengLtr pic.twitter.com/fFmRC8P7BA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 6, 2025

Finally, Loomer confronted Green about his long-shot effort to impeach Trump.

When asked why he filed for articles of impeachment, Green muttered, “Because he’s unfit to be president.” But when pressed to elaborate, he ducked through a set of doors and disappeared.

Loomer blasted the pattern, calling out Democrats for dodging accountability: “Democrats can never explain themselves. They always run and hide.”