Thursday, April 18, 2024

Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Suspended from NYC College over Pro-Hamas Protests

'I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing genocide...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ilhan Omar/Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The daughter of the far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar, DMinn., indicated in her social media posts that she was suspended from her college after she protested in an anti-Israel demonstration on the Columbia University campus.

Isra Hirsi, Omar’s daughter, stated that she was one of three students who were “suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” the Daily Mail reported.

Her suspension comes as Columbia University has been rocked by pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas protests over the last two days, which led to several arrests and brawls.

“[I’m] an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings. I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing genocide,” Hirsi wrote.

The politician’s daughter then doubled down by saying that she and other terrorist-supporting students would not stop protesting.

“Those of us in Gaza Solidarity Encampment will not be intimidated. We will stand resolute until our demands are met. [Our] demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia ’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression,” she wrote.

On her Twitter profile, Hirsi described herself as an “angry black girl.” In addition to that, she also played a role in coordinating the multi-day protest on the university campus and works as an organizer for the anti-Israel group Apartheid Divest.

Recently, dozens of leftist students have set up tents and camped out on the university’s South Lawn across from its iconic Butler Library, with around 60 tents on the lawn featuring two large signs declaring “liberated zone” and “Gaza solidarity encampment.”

In a video from Apr. 17, 2024, pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters clashed outside of the school as one person screamed “We are Hamas!” while a man wearing an Israel flag on his back and a yamaka on his head walked past her, the news source added.

It was also reported that at least five people were arrested this week as a brawl broke out at the university.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
