REPORT: Biden White House Staffers Describe Trump As ‘Hitler Pig’

(Headline USA) Biden White House staffers frequently refer to former President Donald Trump as “Hitler pig,” according to Politico.

The insult is a favorite of Biden’s younger staffers, the outlet reported. They first started using the term in 2022, after Trump dined with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and they now use it when he makes controversial comments.

“Hey, did you see what Hitler Pig said?” Biden aides reportedly say to each other.

This week, Biden aides used the moniker in a text conversation about Trump allegedly nodding off during a court appearance in New York.

“Hitler Pig sleepy,” one individual said in the exchange.

Conservatives mocked the insult as a poor attempt to recreate Trump’s infamous nicknames for his opponents.

“White House nickname for Trump is ‘Hitler Pig.’ How humorless and pathetic is that?” tweeted Marc Thiessen, former President George W. Bush’s speechwriter.

White House nickname for Trump is “Hitler Pig.” How humorless and pathetic is that? https://t.co/ZYQ2u0v9Nq — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 17, 2024

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita argued that the nickname is a reflection of the Biden White House.

“[Politico] thinks this is funny, it’s actually more a representation of what a rag they’ve become and the level of s**t that works in the White House ‘Hitler Pig,’” he tweeted.

Brian Hughes, a senior Trump campaign adviser, pointed out that the insult contradicts Biden’s vow to crack down on disrespectful behavior. He vowed as soon as he took office that he would “fire” anyone who is heard treating others with disrespect or talking down to someone.

“I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” Biden declared.

But that was just another failed commitment, Hughes argued.

“Joe Biden talks a lot about decency, but he and his staff don’t have a decent bone in their bodies,” he said. “These ridiculous and gross comments reflect the failure and dishonesty of the entire Biden operation.”

Biden himself was revealed to have his own colorful epithets for his GOP presidential rival, including “sick f**k” and “f**king a**hole.” He likewise referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “bad f**king guy.”