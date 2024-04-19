Quantcast
Thursday, April 18, 2024

REPORT: Biden White House Staffers Describe Trump As ‘Hitler Pig’

'“Joe Biden talks a lot about decency, but he and his staff don’t have a decent bone in their bodies...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Hitler Pig
Hitler Pig / IMAGE: ChatGPT

(Headline USA) Biden White House staffers frequently refer to former President Donald Trump as “Hitler pig,” according to Politico.

The insult is a favorite of Biden’s younger staffers, the outlet reported. They first started using the term in 2022, after Trump dined with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and they now use it when he makes controversial comments.

“Hey, did you see what Hitler Pig said?” Biden aides reportedly say to each other.

This week, Biden aides used the moniker in a text conversation about Trump allegedly nodding off during a court appearance in New York.

“Hitler Pig sleepy,” one individual said in the exchange.

Conservatives mocked the insult as a poor attempt to recreate Trump’s infamous nicknames for his opponents.

“White House nickname for Trump is ‘Hitler Pig.’ How humorless and pathetic is that?” tweeted Marc Thiessen, former President George W. Bush’s speechwriter. 

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita argued that the nickname is a reflection of the Biden White House.

“[Politico] thinks this is funny, it’s actually more a representation of what a rag they’ve become and the level of s**t that works in the White House ‘Hitler Pig,’” he tweeted. 

Brian Hughes, a senior Trump campaign adviser, pointed out that the insult contradicts Biden’s vow to crack down on disrespectful behavior. He vowed as soon as he took office that he would “fire” anyone who is heard treating others with disrespect or talking down to someone. 

“I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” Biden declared.

But that was just another failed commitment, Hughes argued.

“Joe Biden talks a lot about decency, but he and his staff don’t have a decent bone in their bodies,” he said. “These ridiculous and gross comments reflect the failure and dishonesty of the entire Biden operation.”

Biden himself was revealed to have his own colorful epithets for his GOP presidential rival, including “sick f**k” and “f**king a**hole.” He likewise referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “bad f**king guy.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Attempts to Recreate Trump’s Viral Bodega Visit Fails Miserably
Next article
Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Suspended from NYC College over Pro-Hamas Protests

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com