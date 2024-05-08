Ilhan Omar Faces Censure Vote after ‘Pro-Genocide’ Jewish Student Claims 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., could soon be reprimanded over her controversial “pro-genocide” characterization of some Jewish students.

Omar made unsubstantiated remarks against students who counter-protested pro-Palestinian students on college campuses, calling them of being “pro-genocide.”

As she toured the protest site at Columbia University on April 26, she told Fox 5 New York, “I actually met a lot of Jewish students who are in the encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don’t care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe.”

She added, “We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide.”

In response, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., introduced a censure resolution scolding Omar’s characterization of Jewish students as “pro-genocide.”

Bacon stated that her remarks were “slanderous” and could “inflame violence against the Jewish community.”

🚨Today, I introduced a resolution to censure Ilhan Omar for her antisemitic rhetoric. We must stop the pro-Hamas agitators wreaking havoc on college campuses, and that starts by holding their enablers in Congress accountable. pic.twitter.com/UwvPmnzM2J — Don Bacon 🇺🇸 🥓 ✈️ 🏍️ (@DonJBacon) May 7, 2024

The resolution, first reported by Fox News, also targets Omar’s “long and demonstrated history of hateful rhetoric that plays into the worst antisemitic tropes.”

The Nebraska Republican hinted at the censure last week, as reported by Fox News.

“To say that the Jewish students are responsible for this and treat them that way, that is antisemitism, right? It’s one thing to protest Israel, but to stretch it over and accost Jewish students is wrong,” Bacon said.

“I’m working on a bill right now to call out Omar for what she said,” he added. “She’s talking about pro-genocide or anti-genocide Jewish students…all this talk is all wrong because Jewish Americans are Americans. Quit treating them that way.”

Omar, who is Muslim, has been previously accused of voicing anti-Semitic tropes, resulting in her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2021.

In 2019, she faced a bipartisan resolution aimed at condemning “anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and other forms of bigotry.”