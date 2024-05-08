Quantcast
Hot Ladies Troll Leftist Shills, Say They Won’t Vote for Biden

'I’m Paula Scanlan, I’m 24 years old, I’m in Connecticut, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Women's Network logo
The Australian Women's Network logo is an eye-opener. / IMAGE: Haley Cooke via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A new trend of young and attractive women mocking leftists by saying they won’t vote for Joe Biden went viral on May 6, 2024.

The trend began after Paula Scanlan, an ambassador for the Independent Women’s Forum, mocked a young pro-Biden influencer in her social media post for supporting the corrupt politician.

I’m Paula Scanlan, I’m 24 years old, I’m in Connecticut, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November,” Scanlan wrote, mimicking the style of Samuel Schwartz, a 20-year-old leftist influencer. 

The reason why Scanlan decided to mock the Biden shills was because she noticed the concerted effort of the Left to brainwash the youth.

“I first saw his post in my feed and saw there was a chain of Democrats doing it. I know the Democrats are pushing a lot of money into social media marketing, especially with Gen Z, and I thought they looked like idiots. I decided to respond with the same exact wording, just with the word NOT voting for Biden,” Scanlan told the Daily Caller.

Soon after that, some of the most prominent female influencers on social media responded with similar messages.

“I’m Brett Cooper, I’m 22 years old, I’m from Tennessee, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November,” the Daily Wire host wrote.

Debra Lea, a prominent pro-Israel activist responded to the viral trend as well.

“I’m Debra, I’m 23 years old, I’m from Manhattan, and I will NOT be voting for Joe Biden this November,” she wrote.

Alexandra Lains, a Catholic commentator with over 50,000 followers on Twitter, also stated that she won’t be boring for Biden in the upcoming election.

“I’m Alex Lains, I’m 28 years old, I’m in NJ, and I’m NOT voting for Joe Biden in November,” she wrote.

In another post, Scanlan wrote that she was surprised about people’s reactions.

“When I first posted this as a joke making fun of the paid liberal shills posting Biden propaganda, I did not anticipate thousands of people joining me. Never thought disliking the current president would be so unifying. You did it, Joe,” she wrote.

However, in her statement to the Caller, she said that the anti-Biden reaction was not really surprising, even among young females, who usually tend to vote “blue no matter who.”

“After all the Title IX rewrite work and the administration allowing men into women’s sports and spaces, I don’t think there’s any excuse left to support him. I think people, especially women, are starting to wake up to this,” she said.

