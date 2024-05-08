Ex-Top Biden Official, DNC ‘Political Consultor’ Now Prosecutes Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that the Democratic National Committee paid Donald Trump prosecutor and a former Joe Biden official Matthew Colangelo thousands of dollars for “political consulting” in 2018.

Colangelo delivered opening statements in the unprecedented criminal trial of Trump and currently serves as a top prosecutor with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office on the case, Fox News reported.

In December 2022, Colangelo joined Bragg’s office after Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, former Trump prosecutors investigating him, resigned because Bragg was initially unwilling to indict Trump.

To join Bragg’s team, Colangelo left a senior role at the Biden Justice Department. Soon after that happened, Bragg brought charges against Trump in April 2023, which raised questions among some Republicans about the alleged politicization of the case.

On Jan. 31, 2018, the DNC paid Colangelo twice, $6,000 each time, the Federal Election Commission records revealed, with “Political Consulting” being the explanation for payments.

Colangelo was serving in then-New York Attorney General Eric Scheiderman’s office as the deputy attorney general for social justice at the time, assuming the role from Bragg who was appointed as chief deputy attorney general.

In May 2018, Schneiderman resigned amid allegations of sexual assault, with Barbara Underwood replacing him as New York attorney general.

In June 2018, just months after Colangelo received the payments from the DNC, Underwood, with Colangelo as executive deputy attorney general, filed a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation, in which they claimed that Trump used the foundation’s charitable assets to pay off his legal obligations.

In December 2018, the Trump Foundation ultimately agreed to dissolve.

After Underwood left, Colangelo stayed in the New York Attorney General’s Office, working under current Attorney General Letitia James, who took over in 2018 when he continued to work on Trump lawsuits and investigations.

Before his work in New York and in the Biden Justice Department, Colangelo worked in the Obama administration, serving in several different roles, such as a deputy assistant and the deputy director of the White House Economic Council.