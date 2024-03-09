If You See These Tattoos, Run: Venezuelan Gang Infiltrates U.S.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Customs and Border Protection has issued an internal bulletin, cautioning agents to remain vigilant for illegal aliens displaying tattoos and other identifiers associated with the violent gang Tren de Aragua.

Among these distinctive tattoos mentioned in the bulletin are images of a railroad train, a gas-mask-covered face with the text “RealG4Life” (meaning Real Gangster for Life) and grenades.

NEW: CBP source provided an internal CBP intelligence bulletin revealing tattoos/identifiers for Tren De Aragua, the Venezuelan prison gang that has been entering the U.S. illegally through the southern border.

Fox News first reported on the bulletin, which also urges the monitoring of MS-13, a U.S.-based gang with ties to El Salvador.

Immigration authorities continue to grapple with the challenge of managing the influx of illegal aliens, particularly from Venezuela. Tellingly, out of the 335,000 Venezuelans apprehended at the border, only 835 have faced deportation, Fox News reported on Friday.

The internal bulletin’s leak coincides with the implication of the Venezuelan gang in high-profile criminal cases in the U.S., such as the tragic death of Laken Riley, a beloved 22-year-old Georgia nursing student murdered by a Venezuelan illegal alien.

The alleged perpetrator, Jose Antonio Ibarra, is linked to the violent gang through his brother, Diego Ibarra, who prosecutors claim possesses tattoos associated with Tren de Aragua, including a crown with stars.

As reported by Fox News, the federal government has intensified its focus on the violent gang seeking to establish a foothold in the U.S. In the criminal case against Diego Ibarra, prosecutors asserted that the gang has been responsible for widespread crime in Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida and Georgia.

Echoing federal prosecutors, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, just a few weeks ago, attributed a range of crimes in New York City to a group of Venezuelan nationals.

“There are some Venezuelan groups of migrants—and I say some, not all—that are affecting crime in our city more so now than when they first got here,” Chell stated during a press conference about a violent 15-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien now facing attempted murder charges.

The man was allegedly caught shoplifting before he fired his gun at a security guard. While the bullet missed the guard, it stroke a Brazilian tourist. The Venezuelan national then fired his gun at NYPD officers who chased him down a train station.

Moreover, a group of illegal aliens linked to the gang brutally assaulted two NYPD officers, who notably attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday. These individuals have since been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. In a video that has gone viral, some of those indicted in the case confronted reporters stationed outside the police precinct.