Quantcast
Friday, March 8, 2024

If You See These Tattoos, Run: Venezuelan Gang Infiltrates U.S.

'RealG4Life (meaning Real Gangster for Life)...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (Source: Screenshot / Bill Melugin / Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Customs and Border Protection has issued an internal bulletin, cautioning agents to remain vigilant for illegal aliens displaying tattoos and other identifiers associated with the violent gang Tren de Aragua. 

Among these distinctive tattoos mentioned in the bulletin are images of a railroad train, a gas-mask-covered face with the text “RealG4Life” (meaning Real Gangster for Life) and grenades.

Fox News first reported on the bulletin, which also urges the monitoring of MS-13, a U.S.-based gang with ties to El Salvador.

Immigration authorities continue to grapple with the challenge of managing the influx of illegal aliens, particularly from Venezuela. Tellingly, out of the 335,000 Venezuelans apprehended at the border, only 835 have faced deportation, Fox News reported on Friday. 

The internal bulletin’s leak coincides with the implication of the Venezuelan gang in high-profile criminal cases in the U.S., such as the tragic death of Laken Riley, a beloved 22-year-old Georgia nursing student murdered by a Venezuelan illegal alien.

The alleged perpetrator, Jose Antonio Ibarra, is linked to the violent gang through his brother, Diego Ibarra, who prosecutors claim possesses tattoos associated with Tren de Aragua, including a crown with stars.

As reported by Fox News, the federal government has intensified its focus on the violent gang seeking to establish a foothold in the U.S. In the criminal case against Diego Ibarra, prosecutors asserted that the gang has been responsible for widespread crime in Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. 

Echoing federal prosecutors, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, just a few weeks ago, attributed a range of crimes in New York City to a group of Venezuelan nationals. 

“There are some Venezuelan groups of migrants—and I say some, not all—that are affecting crime in our city more so now than when they first got here,” Chell stated during a press conference about a violent 15-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien now facing attempted murder charges.

The man was allegedly caught shoplifting before he fired his gun at a security guard. While the bullet missed the guard, it stroke a Brazilian tourist. The Venezuelan national then fired his gun at NYPD officers who chased him down a train station.

Moreover, a group of illegal aliens linked to the gang brutally assaulted two NYPD officers, who notably attended President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday. These individuals have since been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. In a video that has gone viral, some of those indicted in the case confronted reporters stationed outside the police precinct.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-Freedom Caucus Star Drops Re-Election Bid, Cites Threats, Defamatory Sex-Scandal Rumors
Next article
Russia, China Plan to Build Nuclear Reactor on Moon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com