Illegal Alien Tied to Brutal Cop Beating Granted $1 Bail Despite Outcry

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An illegal alien allegedly involved in the brutal beating of two NYPD cops faces a $1 bail, despite Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pledge to seek substantial bail for those accused of carrying out the heinous beating on Jan. 27.

The $1 bail was imposed on Kelvin Servita-Arocha, but it is unlikely to be paid as ICE arrested the man, a 19-year-old Venezuelan national.

Servita-Arocha was apprehended with Wilson Omar Juarez-Aguilarte, who was supposed to be deported a year ago, as reported by Fox News. Both individuals were present during the assault on the cops.

Arocha was accused of kicking a radio away from one of the officers and was initially released under the $1 bail. His apparent friend, Juarez-Aguilarte, also faced a $1 bail but is unlikely to pay so he could avoid deportation while awaiting a city trial at Rikers Island, a New York City jail.

Juarez-Aguilarte allegedly did not participate in the beating; instead, he purportedly agreed to swap clothes with those who did partake in the violent assault. Prosecutors argued that this action constitutes evidence of tampering.

“Both unlawfully present Venezuelan citizens have been charged in conjunction with the violent gang assault carried out on two NYPD officers and are currently detained without bond,” ICE spokesperson Marie Ferguson said, according to the Washington Times.

Arocha is expected to remain in ICE custody until the judge overseeing the case determines a new bail, ranging approximately between $15,000 and $50,000. It isn’t immediately clear how or if ICE could transport the individual to the Manhattan courthouse for the April hearing.

Federal immigration authorities stated that the duo is part of the Tren de Aragua gang, accused by authorities of rampant crime in New York City, including pocket-picking, robberies, and other thefts.

According to the Times, NYPD officials arrested the duo but were later released by Bragg, who faced criticism from both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James—both Democrats—for not seeking bail.

Reportedly, ICE intervened and sought custody of the individuals.