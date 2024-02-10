Quantcast
Friday, February 9, 2024

‘Armed and Dangerous’ Illegal Alien Arrested over Manhattan Shooting

'There’s some Venezuelan groups, groups of migrants—I say some, not all—that are affecting crime on our city...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A 15-year-old illegal alien was apprehended after being sought for the attempted murder of NYPD officers during a botched robbery in Times Square, where an innocent tourist was hit by a bullet.

Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, a native of Venezuela, was captured by U.S. Marshals in upstate New York on Friday, following the release of his photo by the NYPD, which described him as “armed and dangerous.”

Law enforcement officials began searching for him after a security guard at a Times Square-based JD Sports store stopped him for allegedly shoplifting.

Harrowing footage depicted the seemingly violent individual pulling out a gun and firing it toward the guard. Although the bullet missed the guard, it struck a Brazilian tourist who happened to be in the vicinity.

Figueroa fled the store and allegedly fired his gun at officers attempting to apprehend him, ultimately escaping by boarding a train and disappearing into the subway system. 

Arrest photos portrayed the teenager wearing a gold chain and ear piercings, apparently sobbing.

This arrest followed the apprehension of some Venezuelan undocumented immigrants involved in the brutal beating of two NYPD officers in a separate incident. 

During a press conference announcing Figueroa’s alleged crimes, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell emphasized the impact of illegal immigration on crime in New York City. 

“There’s some Venezuelan groups, groups of migrants—I say some, not all—that are affecting crime on our city more so now than when they first got here,” Chell said.

“We spoke about it last week in transit crime. We saw moped robberies and statues. We see it pockets being picked in Times Square and on the subway. We see some groups going to stores; Macy’s, King’s Plaza… stealing property,” he said. 

Similarly, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban rebuked the teenager in his remarks. “If you think you can threaten the lives of the very people who keep us safe, if you think you can put others at deadly risk and get away with it, then think again,” he said. “We will never stop pursuing you. We will find you, and we will arrest you.”

The shocking news comes as the city grapples with unprecedented flows of illegal immigration, attracted by the city’s generous taxpayer-funded hotel stays and sanctuary city policies.

Mayor Eric Adams revealed Thursday that over 170,000 illegal aliens currently reside in New York City (100,000 of them live in government-paid shelters).

The historically pro-immigration state has undergone a 190-degree shift in its stance, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul scolding illegal aliens not to enter the city and to seek refuge elsewhere.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Republicans Call on Biden Cabinet to Invoke 25th Amendment against Him
Next article
DNC Escalates Attack on RFK Jr. w/ ‘Vague’ FEC Complaint

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com