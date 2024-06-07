Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama: Joe, Jill Still Don’t Want to See Granddaughter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Ex-stripper and Hunter Biden’s ex-lover Lunden Roberts said during an interview with Piers Morgan on June 6, 2024, that Joe Biden and Jill Biden hadn’t met their five-year-old granddaughter that she conceived with Hunter.

“No. No, I have not [heard from either Joe or Jill],” Roberts responded to Morgan.

After learning she was pregnant with Hunter’s child, 33-year-old Roberts said that she had suicidal thoughts, calling her pregnancy “one of the loneliest times” of her life because Hunter left her as soon as he found out that Roberts was pregnant, Breitbart reported.

“I went through some pretty dark times emotionally and mentally during that time… I knew that, as long as I was pregnant, I wasn’t going to do anything to myself, because that would harm my child… But I would feel that, after the pregnancy, would it be better for my daughter and for Hunter and everyone else if I wasn’t here? Because it seemed like a scandal, and a burden what I felt at those times,” she told Morgan.

During the interview, Roberts also recalled how she felt hurt when she read a 2019 New Yorker profile, in which Hunter denied ever having sex with her.

“I can remember just reading it and just not having any words,” she said.

Hunter met Roberts when she worked as a stripper at the Washington D.C. “gentlemen’s” club Mpire with the stage name “Dallas.”

Roberts had been on Hunter’s company payroll for nine months, including while he was in a relationship with his late brother’s widow, Hallie, and struggled with a crack addiction.

“He had a demon on his back. He was obviously suffering from addiction during that time. But he had my attention. I was intrigued,” Roberts told Morgan.

She then said that her daughter, Navy, and Hunter previously had meetings on Zoom but had not met in person. Roberts said that Navy is “well aware” that her father has a lot going on.

“She’s waited five years. She can wait a couple more months,” she said, about a prospective meeting with her father who doesn’t want to be present in the child’s life.