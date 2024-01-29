Quantcast
Sunday, January 28, 2024

Hunter Biden’s ‘Sugar Brother’ Threatens Legal Action Against Jonathan Turley

'The effort in such threats is to silence or chill critics...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jonathan Turley
Jonathan Turley appears on MSNBC. / cc

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Kevin Morris, the infamous Hollywood financier dubbed by many as Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother,” has threatened to sue legal scholar Jonathan Turley for alleged defamation. 

On Friday, Bryan M. Sullivan, a Morris attorney, demanded that Turley retract a 2022 column where he analyzed Morris’s relationship with Hunter Biden, the scandal-laden son of President Joe Biden.

In the letter, Sullivan accused Turley of “blatantly misleading and just bad lawyering” by questioning Morris’s ties to the Bidens. 

Specifically, in 2022, Turley raised questions about potential ethics conflicts as Morris served as Hunter Biden’s attorney—while also being the first son’s art buyer, so-called friend and business partner.

“The effort in such threats is to silence or chill critics in their criticism of a wealthy, powerful public figure like Mr. Morris,” Turley said of the threatening letter.

This threatening letter comes less than a week after Morris testified before the House Oversight Committee in the impeachment investigation of Joe Biden. House Republicans are specifically focusing on an alleged influence-peddling scheme involving both Joe Biden and his son. 

Notably, Morris emerged as a central figure in the investigation after it was reported that he loaned several million dollars to Hunter Biden so that he could settle his tax bill, currently at the center of a federal criminal indictment. 

In response to the letter, Turley published an op-ed for the New York Post, further scrutinizing the peculiar partnership between Hunter Biden and Morris. 

“For years, some of us have complained that we are not sure what Morris was at any given moment,” Turley wrote. “What became clear in the deposition is that Morris does not appear certain himself.” 

In the op-ed, Turley concluded: “He’s Hunter’s confidant, sugar brother, business partner, pitbull and his lawyer. That could prove his undoing . . . both for himself and his client.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House Unleashes Impeachment Articles on Mayorkas’s Dereliction of Duty

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com