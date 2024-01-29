Hunter Biden’s ‘Sugar Brother’ Threatens Legal Action Against Jonathan Turley

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kevin Morris, the infamous Hollywood financier dubbed by many as Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother,” has threatened to sue legal scholar Jonathan Turley for alleged defamation.

On Friday, Bryan M. Sullivan, a Morris attorney, demanded that Turley retract a 2022 column where he analyzed Morris’s relationship with Hunter Biden, the scandal-laden son of President Joe Biden.

In the letter, Sullivan accused Turley of “blatantly misleading and just bad lawyering” by questioning Morris’s ties to the Bidens.

Specifically, in 2022, Turley raised questions about potential ethics conflicts as Morris served as Hunter Biden’s attorney—while also being the first son’s art buyer, so-called friend and business partner.

“The effort in such threats is to silence or chill critics in their criticism of a wealthy, powerful public figure like Mr. Morris,” Turley said of the threatening letter.

…Morris threatened a possible defamation lawsuit over my past writings on ethical issues in his representation. Those concerns only grew this week. However, his counsel has refused to answer questions on how he is in compliance with ethical provisions. https://t.co/4g6tU6UILE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 27, 2024

This threatening letter comes less than a week after Morris testified before the House Oversight Committee in the impeachment investigation of Joe Biden. House Republicans are specifically focusing on an alleged influence-peddling scheme involving both Joe Biden and his son.

Notably, Morris emerged as a central figure in the investigation after it was reported that he loaned several million dollars to Hunter Biden so that he could settle his tax bill, currently at the center of a federal criminal indictment.

In response to the letter, Turley published an op-ed for the New York Post, further scrutinizing the peculiar partnership between Hunter Biden and Morris.

“For years, some of us have complained that we are not sure what Morris was at any given moment,” Turley wrote. “What became clear in the deposition is that Morris does not appear certain himself.”

In the op-ed, Turley concluded: “He’s Hunter’s confidant, sugar brother, business partner, pitbull and his lawyer. That could prove his undoing . . . both for himself and his client.”