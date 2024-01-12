Quantcast
Thursday, January 11, 2024

Hunter Knew ‘Sugar Brother’ Purchased $875K Art Despite Sham Ethics Deal

'[C]ontradicting the White House's previously cited ethics plan to conceal his patrons' identities...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The identity of one of the top buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork has been revealed following the testimony of an art dealer. 

Georges Bergès, the owner of Georges Bergès Gallery and chief dealer of Hunter Biden’s paintings, admitted Tuesday that Kevin Morris, the millionaire Hollywood producer, was among the highest buyers of the artwork, paying $875,000 for a piece.

According to Fox News, Bergès revealed that Hunter Biden knew that Morris — also dubbed the first son’s “sugar brother” — made the near million-dollar purchase, contradicting a dubious ethics “system” aimed at curbing potential conflicts of interest.

The so-called ethics “system” consisted of maintaining the anonymity of individuals purchasing the pricey artwork. Under this process, neither the White House nor Hunter Biden would be aware of the buyers’ identities, likely to address concerns that individuals buying artwork might receive special favors from the White House.

Then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed: “Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards.”

However, the House Oversight Committee alleged on Monday that this ethics “system” was never discussed with Bergès, one of the initial contacts for art purchases. Bergès reportedly disclosed that he never had conversations with the White House or President Joe Biden regarding this sham “system.”

Morris emerged as a figurehead in the Biden family scandal after the New York Times reported that he bankrolled Hunter Biden out of debt, including a $2 million loan to pay the tax bill triggering federal indictments against Hunter.

In response, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued a scathing letter to Morris on Nov. 15. “The Committees have identified you as possessing information relevant to our investigation and seek your testimony regarding these and related topics,” Comer wrote in a three-page letter. 

“Both public reporting and evidence reviewed by the Committees suggest that you have personally lent money to, or otherwise satisfied debts on behalf of, Hunter Biden,” Comer added before requesting Morris’ testimony.

Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali was also revealed as another buyer of Hunter Biden’s artwork. According to the House Oversight Committee, Bergès unsuccessfully tried to persuade Naftali to purchase the artwork in 2021. However, after Joe Biden clinched the White House, she conceded to buying a $42,000 artwork in February of that year. 

In July 2021, Joe Biden tapped Naftali to serve on the influential Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. Following the presidential appointment, Naftali acquired more art, this time with a $52,000 price tag, as recounted by Bergès.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
IG Report: Pentagon Failed to Track More than $1B in Military Gear Given to Ukraine
Next article
Trump Defies Judge, Gives Courtroom Speech on Tense Final Day of N.Y. Civil Trial

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com