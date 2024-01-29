Quantcast
Monday, January 29, 2024

Biden Admits Defeat in Ukraine, Still Seeks Another $61 Billion

'The West’s hope for 2024 is that Ukraine will avoid losing any more territory than the one-fifth of the country now occupied by Russia...'

FILE - President Joe Biden reaches out to shake hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington. The White House says funding for Ukraine has run out and it has been increasing pressure on Congress to pass stalled legislation to support the war against Russia. On Tuesday, however, Biden touted a new military aid package worth $200 million for Ukraine. That may seem contradictory, but it’s due to the complex programs used to send aid to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) This time last year, the Biden administration and Ukraine were both hyping up a “counteroffensive” that they said would take back territory conquered by Russia.

But after thousands dead Ukrainians and billions of dollars spent, officials now admit that the counteroffensive was a failure. And despite still pushing for another $61 billion to fund Ukraine this year, the Biden administration now also admits that the prospects for retaking territory are bleak.

According to a Friday article in the Washington Post, Ukraine’s battle plan for 2024 entails desperately holding on to its remaining land. Some GOP lawmakers have dug in to oppose Biden’s $61 billion request, and the dismal outlook in Ukraine is strengthening their case.

“Rather than the massive artillery duels that dominated much of the fighting in the second half of 2022 and much of 2023, the West’s hope for 2024 is that Ukraine will avoid losing any more territory than the one-fifth of the country now occupied by Russia,” the Post reported.

“Even those who believe that Ukraine could eventually beat back Russia concede that 2024 will be lean and dangerous.”

The Post interviewed Ukrainian lawmaker Roman Kostenko, who said that dwindling resources are the main reason for the dismal outlook.

“Right now, everything points to the possibility that we will have less than last year, when we tried to do a counteroffensive and it didn’t work out. … If we will have even less, then it’s clear what the plan will be. It will be defense,” he reportedly said.

According to the Post, the Biden administration is seeking an additional $61 billion in aid to guarantee support for short-term military operations as well as “build a future Ukrainian military force that can deter Russian aggression.”

The administration’s plan reportedly includes specific promises and programs to help protect, reconstitute and expand Ukraine’s industrial and export base, and assist the country with political reforms needed for full integration into Western institutions.

The Post also reported that U.S. officials expect that the war will end through negotiations, but that Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t entertain serious talks this year—because he’s waiting to see whether Donald Trump will retake the presidency in November.

Trump has said he’d end the war within 24 hours of his presidency by sitting all parties down at the negotiating table.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

