Hunter Biden’s ‘Sugar Brother’ Confirms Multi-Million Loans in Impeachment Deposition

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Kevin Morris, a multi-millionaire Hollywood producer, faced probing questions from members of Congress regarding his role as the primary financier and personal friend of Hunter Biden, the scandal-ridden son of President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Morris sat down with the House Oversight Committee, where Republicans, leading an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, grilled Morris about his knowledge of the Biden family affairs and his financial support for Hunter Biden’s legal troubles.

Notably, Morris, often referred to as Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother,” personally loaned a multi-million sum to Hunter Biden to settle his tax bill, which is now the focal point of a federal indictment.

Shortly after meeting Hunter Biden at a Joe Biden campaign event in 2019, Kevin Morris began paying Hunter Biden’s tax liability. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 18, 2024

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., stated in a press release that Morris acknowledged the multi-million-dollar loans, totaling at least $5 million.

“Kevin Morris’s massive financial support to Hunter Biden raises ethical and campaign finance concerns for President Joe Biden,” Comer said. “Shortly after meeting Hunter Biden at a Joe Biden campaign event in 2019, Kevin Morris began paying Hunter Biden’s tax liability to insulate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden from political liability.”

Comer expressed concerns that Morris, who first met Hunter Biden at a 2019 Biden campaign event, has had access to the White House and has directly spoken to Joe Biden, raising potential ethics issues.

“This follows a familiar pattern where Hunter Biden’s associates have access to Joe Biden himself,” Comer added, highlighting concerns about an alleged influence-peddling scheme involving both Joe Biden and his son.

Kevin Morris obtained access to Biden White House after “lending” money to Hunter Biden. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 18, 2024

“As we continue more interviews this month and the next, we will continue to follow the facts to understand the full scope of President Biden and his family’s corruption,” Comer continued.

According to a readout of the interview released by Republicans, Morris made the generous loan without a written agreement, only preparing an agreement after Hunter Biden received the funds.

“Hunter Biden did not pay his tax liability for years; Kevin Morris paid them,” the readout alleged. “Hunter Biden has sold roughly $1.5 million dollars of art, and half of it was purchased by Kevin Morris to reduce the money Hunter owed him. Kevin Morris also bought two art pieces from Hunter Biden before he had a gallerist.”

Moreover, the transcript highlighted that Morris has contributed between $500,000 to $700,000 to Democrats. Despite the substantial donations, Morris’ access to the presidency occurred following his friendship with Hunter Biden, Republicans said in the transcript.

The interview comes amid a growing impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, stemming from evidence depicting an alleged influence-peddling scheme, including bribery.

Joe Biden has consistently dismissed the evidence, sometimes contradictorily.