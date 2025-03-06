Quantcast
Thursday, March 6, 2025

Hunter Biden Wants His Laptop Lawsuit Thrown Out, Claims He Is Broke

'In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 28, 2024. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 9, that Biden's case on firearms charges should move forward. The ruling sets the stage for the trial to begin next month in Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Hunter Biden wants a judge to throw out his laptop lawsuit after claiming he is now broke, according to the New York Post.

The 55-year-old tried to drop his lawsuit against a former aide to President Donald Trump. He previously accused the aide of publishing an online database of emails from the infamous laptop.

Biden’s lawyers filed the motion Wednesday in California. The filing stated he has not been successful in selling art as he claimed he last sold one in December 2023.

“In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000,” Biden’s lawyers claimed on his behalf.

The filing also claimed his financial problems were “exacerbated” by the Pacific Palisades wildfires that swept through California in January.

“Like many others in that situation, I am having difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live,” he claimed in the motion.

It was previously reported that over 200 pieces of Biden’s artwork were destroyed in the fire, as it was being stored in Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris home.

“[Hunter] has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range,” the filing continued.

Garrett Ziegler, the former aide Biden was suing, spoke with the Post and ripped into former first son.

“Hunter wants to cry uncle. We are OPPOSING that. We want our attorney’s fees to be paid, for Hunter to cease lying about us and me, and just generally to shut the f**k up,” Ziegler said. “This is an abuse of the legal system. It can’t stand. Our tiny nonprofit had to scrape together legal fees for nearly 2 years to deal with this Peter Pan like manchild.”

