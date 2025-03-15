Quantcast
State Passes Law to Castrate Pedophiles

'While I know this bill doesn't fix all issues dealing with sexual predators, it's a step in the right direction...'

Oklahoma State Penitentiary
The gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Are you a child sex offender seeking parole in Oklahoma? You may soon have to undergo chemical castration as a prerequisite. 

On Thursday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill requiring convicted child sex offenders to get chemically castrated before being eligible for parole. 

The legislation, House Bill 2422, was inspired by the Henryetta massacre of 2023, when convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden killed his wife, Holly McFadden, and her three underage children, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo and Rylee Allen. He also killed and raped Guess’s friends Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15.

 

McFadden, who had served 16 years in prison for a 2003 first-degree rape, killed himself after committing the mass murders. He was being prosecuted, but was not in custody for unrelated sex crimes while in jail. 

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, a Republican and the bill’s author, is working to ensure such a massacre does not happen again in the state. 

“A known sex offender in my district was let out of prison even after he was accused of committing additional sex crimes while incarcerated,” Fetgatter said in a press statement. “He murdered his wife, her children and several of the children’s friends before he could be tried on those new crimes. This should never have been allowed.” 

He added, “I have promised the families of these victims that as long as I’m in this building, I will fight for stricter laws against such offenders to better protect our kids. While I know this bill doesn’t fix all issues dealing with sexual predators, it’s a step in the right direction.” 

Fetgatter said that the chemical castration would only be required for felons aged 21 or older seeking parole. Those who refuse would be required to complete their imposed sentences. 

The bill, if passed, would apply only to individuals who: 

  • Were convicted of crimes involving the physical touch of children under the age of 13. 
  • Were ordered to register as sex offenders.
  • Have undergone health evaluations determining they are likely to reoffend if released on parole.
