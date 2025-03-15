State Passes Law to Castrate Pedophiles

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Are you a child sex offender seeking parole in Oklahoma? You may soon have to undergo chemical castration as a prerequisite.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill requiring convicted child sex offenders to get chemically castrated before being eligible for parole.

The legislation, House Bill 2422, was inspired by the Henryetta massacre of 2023, when convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden killed his wife, Holly McFadden, and her three underage children, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo and Rylee Allen. He also killed and raped Guess’s friends Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15.

7 people found dead in Oklahoma were shot in the head in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say The suspected shooter, Jesse McFadden, 39, also died of a gunshot wound to the head, Prentice said. Prentice identified the victims as Ivy Webster, 14; Brittany Brewer, 15; Michael… pic.twitter.com/wseNUD0O7A — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) May 4, 2023

McFadden, who had served 16 years in prison for a 2003 first-degree rape, killed himself after committing the mass murders. He was being prosecuted, but was not in custody for unrelated sex crimes while in jail.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, a Republican and the bill’s author, is working to ensure such a massacre does not happen again in the state.

“A known sex offender in my district was let out of prison even after he was accused of committing additional sex crimes while incarcerated,” Fetgatter said in a press statement. “He murdered his wife, her children and several of the children’s friends before he could be tried on those new crimes. This should never have been allowed.”

He added, “I have promised the families of these victims that as long as I’m in this building, I will fight for stricter laws against such offenders to better protect our kids. While I know this bill doesn’t fix all issues dealing with sexual predators, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Fetgatter said that the chemical castration would only be required for felons aged 21 or older seeking parole. Those who refuse would be required to complete their imposed sentences.

The bill, if passed, would apply only to individuals who: