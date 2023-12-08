House GOP Releases Scathing Impeachment Resolution Text

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Republicans have unveiled the text of a scathing impeachment resolution in their inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., introduced Thursday a 14-page resolution on Thursday that, if passed, would authorize House Republicans to formally request information from the Biden White House regarding their investigation into allegations of bribery, corruption, and a purported influence-peddling scheme.

This morning I introduced a resolution directing @GOPoversight, @WaysandMeansGOP, and @JudiciaryGOP to continue their impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. It’s time to take the next step and put the House in the best position to uncover the truth. pic.twitter.com/9K5uMUy5qi — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) December 7, 2023

“It’s time to take the next step and put the House in the best position to uncover the truth,” Armstrong said in a Twitter statement.

The resolution directs three congressional committees – the House Judiciary Committee, House Oversight Committee, and the House Ways and Means Committee – to investigate “whether sufficient grounds exist” to impeach the scandal-ridden president.

The Republican-led committees have been investigating Biden but have raised concerns about stonewalling from the Biden administration, claiming the impeachment is illegitimate because the House has yet to vote for it.

Similar arguments were made during the Trump administration in response to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.,’s anti-Trump impeachment efforts but were widely dismissed by Democrats.

According to the New York Post, the House could vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday.

Notably, the resolution’s introduction occurred within 24 hours of Biden vehemently denying any involvement in the controversial business dealings of his family members, particularly First Son Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden.

Just last week, Johnson said that the impeachment vote was a “necessary step” due to alleged stonewalling from the Biden White House. In an attempt to counter such accusations, the White House distributed new talking points claiming that there is no obstruction of document sharing.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stated that the Constitution does not mandate a formal impeachment inquiry vote but suggested that such a vote would rebuttal claims of illegitimacy by the White House.

“Constitutionally, it’s not required. Speaker said we’re [in] an impeachment inquiry, [then] we’re in an impeachment inquiry,” Jordan said, according to the Hill.

“But if you have a vote of the full House of Representatives and the majority say we’re in that official status as part of our overall oversight work or constitutional oversight duty that we have, it just helps us in court,” he added.