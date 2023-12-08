Hunter Biden Indicted on 9 New Felonies Related to Tax Fraud

( resident Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is facing nine new felony charges in California related to tax fraud.

Federal prosecutors released a 56-page indictment late Thursday. The indictment unsealed in the Central District of California alleges Biden failed to file and pay taxes, evaded an assessment and filed false or fraudulent tax returns.

The indictment alleges Biden attempted to dodge paying taxes of at least $1.4 million from 2016 through 2019.

CNN previously reported that a special counsel has been using a Los Angeles-based grand jury to gather evidence related to Biden’s finances. The new indictment contains nine charges, including lying about the taxes he eventually filed in 2018 to significantly reduce what he owed.

Notably, Hunter Biden allegedly “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” according to the indictment.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” the indictment continued.

Also from the indictment:

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle.”

Republican leadership on the House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee threatened Hunter Biden on Wednesday with a contempt of Congress charge should he skip a scheduled Dec. 13 deposition related to a separate investigation.

Republicans are looking to question Hunter Biden along with other family members and associates to build an impeachment charge against the president related to the Biden family’s overseas business dealings.

House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Hunter Biden will be deposed but likely be allowed to testify publicly at a later date.

Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal tax charges in Delaware after a sweetheart plea deal fell through. That case is ongoing.

It is unlikely that the president’s son would have seen any meaningful accountability if it were not for a series of whistleblowers who testified before Congress that the investigation of then U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss had been hamstrung by the Justice Department.

The public spotlight forced corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Weiss as special council, giving him the authority to file charges in other jurisdictions, including California.

“Weiss demonstrated remarkably little interest in prosecuting Hunter—demonstrated by his refusal to bring these charges when he knew about them years ago and by his allowing the statute of limitations to pass on other tax year charges,” noted the Techno Fog blog.

“The credit for this prosecution, really, goes the brave whistleblowers who risked their careers and retaliation to publicize just how the DOJ protected Hunter Biden,” it added. “In an era where FBI employees and DOJ lawyers turn a blind eye to abuses, whether through the FISA process or elsewhere, here we find that there are still some honest government actors out there.”

However, some political pundits speculated that with the first domino having fallen, a cascade of additional charges may follow.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Trending Politics‘s Collin Rugg.