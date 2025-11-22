Friday, November 21, 2025

House GOP Forces Clinton Depositions in Epstein Probe Despite Defiance 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton / IMAGE: @ZerlinaMornings via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., declared Friday that the Clintons must appear for scheduled depositions as required by their subpoenas. 

Former President Bill Clinton and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed in August as part of Congress’s investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files. 

In a letter to the Clintons’ attorney, David Kendall, Comer stated that Bill and Hillary Clinton must be deposed on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, respectively. 

The Clinton duo tried to bypass the depositions, claiming through their attorney that they have “little” information to share with congressional investigators reviewing Epstein-related documents. 

Comer rejected that argument, saying their own admission that they possess some information warrants their depositions. 

“Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight,” Comer wrote. 

Comer noted that the Clintons cited accommodations for other potential witnesses in their letters, suggesting the powerful couple wanted to meet the same fate.

In response, Comer affirmed that those individuals, including former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder, said they had no relevant information. One unnamed witness reported “serious health issues” and was unable to appear, according to the Republican lawmaker. 

In a press statement, Comer said that “further delays are unacceptable” and that the committee has “worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions.” 

He added, “Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.” 

The subpoenas come as Congress investigates connections of Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019. 

