Hillary, Bill Clinton Defy Subpoena Seeking Testimony on Epstein Ties

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, allegedly refused to appear before the House Oversight Committee for interviews in connection with the congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna suggested Monday that the Clintons stonewalled a congressional subpoena over their long-standing Epstein connections. “Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it,” she wrote.

Their refusal could violate subpoenas issued by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who demanded they testify about their potential knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight for their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 17, 2025

Willfully defying a congressional subpoena without basis is a federal offense that has put former Trump officials Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro in jail.

Cover letters released in August said the Clintons benefited from their ties to Epstein, citing Bill Clinton’s flights on Epstein’s private jet in 2002 and 2003. Flight logs show he flew on the plane at least 26 times.

The letter also cited a photo showing Bill Clinton receiving a massage from an Epstein victim during one of those flights.

It also noted that Hillary Clinton hired a nephew of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator. He worked on her 2008 presidential campaign and later joined the State Department after she took over in 2009.

Responding to Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who said the Clintons “have been really quiet this week,” Bill Clinton spokesman Angel Urena insisted Monday, “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing.”

He added, “The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”