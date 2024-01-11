House Democrat Joins Calls For Defense Sec. Austin to Resign

(Headline USA) A House Democrat joined calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to resign over his failure to inform the Biden administration about his week-long emergency hospitalization.

Reports this weekend revealed Austin had been in the intensive-care unit at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several days following a procedure related to his treatment for prostate cancer. He failed to inform the White House of his condition, with his staff instead telling officials that Austin was “working from home” for the week.

Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said Austin’s “lack of transparency” is reason enough for the Defense secretary to step down.

“I have lost trust in Secretary Lloyd Austin’s leadership of the Defense Department due to the lack of transparency about his recent medical treatment and its impact on the continuity of the chain of command,” Deluzio said in a statement.

“I have a solemn duty in Congress to conduct oversight of the Defense Department through my service on the House Armed Services Committee,” he added. “That duty today requires me to call on Secretary Austin to resign.”

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also criticized Austin but stopped short of calling for his resignation.

“I remain concerned that vital chain of command and notification procedures were not followed while the Secretary was under medical care,” Reed said in a statement.

Austin “is taking responsibility for the situation, but this was a serious incident and there needs to be transparency and accountability from the Department,” Reed added. “This lack of disclosure must never happen again.”

Despite these concerns, the White House said this week that President Joe Biden has no intention of firing Austin.

“There is no—no plans for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job and continuing the leadership that … he’s been demonstrating,” national security spokesperson John Kirby confirmed to reporters.