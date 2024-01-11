Trump Ultimatum: Biden Could Face Indictment Under ‘New President’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As the political establishment maneuvers to try to keep him off the ballot, former president Donald Trump hinted in a recent Truth Social video that current President Joe Biden could face legal scrutiny by his successor, the Conservative Brief reported.

The video, posted on Monday, came a day before Trump’s appearance in a Washington, D.C. federal court where he sought to argue that his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Save America Rally and other efforts to challenge the disputed 2021 election fell under the scope of his presidential duties—thus qualifying for immunity from prosecution.

While Trump said there was a valid national interest in his efforts to uncover vote fraud, no such national interest lay in the multiple “insurrections” committed by Biden and his fellow Democrats, who have actively disregarded the rule of law rather than uphold it in the Afghanistan withdrawal, open border and a series of personal scandals involving Biden family corruption.

Trump further suggested that the Justice Department has been weaponized under Biden’s rule for his personal political ends, namely, defeating and demoralizing his opponents.

“[Biden] told his DOJ to do it, ‘Go indict him.’ Because he’s losing badly in the polls—so badly that he figures this is the only way he can win,” Trump said. “The only problem is that thus far, it’s pushed us way up in the polls because people see it’s a scam.”

According to the former president, such actions are unfit for the Oval Office, and more at home in “Third-World countries or banana republics.”

Trump is currently facing 91 criminal indictments at the behest of the weaponized DOJ.

But the former president also noted that Biden should “be careful” of the precedent that he sets, “because that can happen to him also.”

Biden, he suggested, should worry about “the next president” moving swiftly to hold corrupt officials accountable before they reach the six-year statute of limitations.

“You have to be very careful. We have to guard and protect our country. We have to do what’s right for our country,” Trump noted, adding that “you don’t indict your political opponent.”

Trump made his argument in light of the United States Supreme Court’s announcement that it will hear his appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the ballot, using the 14th amendment as justification.

The state court decided to bar Trump from the ballot despite the fact that he has never been charged with, nor convicted of, engaging in an insurrection. He was even acquitted by the U.S. Senate following a partisan effort to impeach him over the Jan. 6, 2021 rally.