Thursday, November 14, 2024

Big Pharma Stocks Crumble After Trump Taps RFK Jr. as HHS Boss

'Together we will clean up corruption...'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump. (Foto AP/Evan Vucci).

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services has sent shockwaves through vaccine company stocks. 

BioNTech and Novavax saw their stocks drop by 7.1% and 7.0%, respectively, while Moderna’s fell by 5.6% shortly after Trump’s announcement on Thursday, according to Axios. CNBC noted that Pfizer’s stocks dropped more than 2 percent. 

These companies made billions after manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccines, which several governments, including the U.S., forced Americans to take. 

 

Trump’s appointment of RFK Jr. to HHS seems part of the former independent presidential candidate’s efforts to “Make America Healthy Again,” echoing Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” slogan. 

“Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Mirroring Trump’s comments, RFK Jr. posted on X: “Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science.” 

RFK Jr. added, “I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families.” 

Days before the Nov. 5 election, RFK Jr. said he had “asked God for 19 years to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children, and in August, God sent me Donald Trump.” 

RFK Jr.’s nomination received bipartisan support on social media, with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calling it exciting. 

“He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA,” Polis said.

“I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than bans (which I think are terrible, just like mandates) but what I’m most optimistic about is taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health,” Polis added. 

