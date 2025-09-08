Monday, September 8, 2025

Headline Rewind: Our Biggest Scoops from the Week September 1-7

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA)  Watch Headline USA’s video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: Homeless Man Who Stabbed Woman to Death on Charlotte Train May Not Stand Trial

Homeless Man Who Stabbed Woman to Death on Charlotte Train May Not Stand Trial

1:30: Speaker Johnson: Trump Was an FBI Informant Who Helped Take Down Jeffrey Epstein

Speaker Johnson: Trump Was an FBI Informant Who Helped Take Down Jeffrey Epstein

 

2:20: Secret Service Snipers Didn’t Meet Requalification Requirements in 2024

Secret Service Snipers Didn’t Meet Requalification Requirements in 2024

3:00: Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin Wanted Witness to Testify That He Refused to Spank Her

Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin Wanted Witness to Testify That He Refused to Spank Her

4:10: Conservative Influencers Exposed for Disseminating Pro-India Talking Points

Conservative Influencers Exposed for Disseminating Pro-India Talking Points

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

