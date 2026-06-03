‘Patriot Front’ Infiltrator Leaks the Group’s Membership Details

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Someone has apparently infiltrated the white nationalist group Patriot Front and leaked its membership details.

USA Today reported Wednesday that “a source inside Patriot Front” provided the newspaper with a 72-page member roster and obtained documents. Those records reportedly reveal that Patriot Front has more than 540 members covering every state except Hawaii, more than half of its members have joined over the last two years, and that it’s becoming increasingly tied to “active clubs”—local groups that promote healthy living and martial arts training.

Someone in the Patriot Front apparently leaked the group's membership list to USA Today–revealing it has some 540 members. I wonder who USA Today's source is? (Tweet below totally unrelated!)

h/t to @realbensellers for flagging https://t.co/730RWwJpU9 pic.twitter.com/S8PiPHb6mb — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 3, 2026

Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau wants to increase the group’s membership to 600 by July 4, the documents reportedly show.

“This is a picked band of dedicated men that far exceeds any of our domestic contemporaries,” Rousseau says, according to the documents. “These teams need dedicated members. Men willing to work for the cause and not just fight for it.”

USA Today did not publish the documents, nor did it name any of the members on the group’s roster. The newspaper also said it’s withholding its sources name to protect his identity.

This isn’t the first time Patriot Front has been infiltrated.

In July 2021, David Capito, a left-wing activist who apparently changed his name to Vyacheslav Arkadyevich Arkhangelskiy, joined the group under the false name “Vincent Washington.” Later that hear, Capito allegedly worked with left-wing hackers to download a trove of internal Patriot Front communications, videos and other records. The data appeared on the left-wing site Unicorn Riot.

As a result of the public doxxing, some Patriot Front plaintiffs lost their jobs. Five members—Paul Gancarz, Daniel Turetchi, Colton Brown, James Johnson and his wife, Amelia Johnson—sued Capito in 2023. However, the lawsuit was unsuccessful.

Additionally, the Patriot Front has been infiltrated by an untold amount of FBI informants, according to FBI records. For instance, For instance, in February 2019 an informant provided information about the Patriot Front to the FBI’s office in Charlotte.

“On February 11, 2019, FBI Charlotte received Confidential Human Source (CHS) reporting from [REDACTED] Division regarding [REDACTED],” an FBI memo says.

More recently, earlier this year two neo-Nazis were arrested and accused of wanting to kill a Patriot Front member for being a snitch. It’s unclear whether the Nazis were correct in their suspicion. Their case is pending.

The FBI arrested 2 Neo-Nazis after a 13-month op.

The Nazis allegedly wanted to kill the Patriot Front's Ryan Christopher Patrick because they thought he was a snitch. Raw Story reported that Patrick is suspected of snitching on Kai Nix, pictured below w/ yet another informant https://t.co/P1IIxNmM8G pic.twitter.com/TrHoUt1hNm — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) January 30, 2026

The Patriot Front has never been implicated in any federal crimes has a group, but some of its members have.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.