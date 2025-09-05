Speaker Johnson: Trump Was an FBI Informant Who Helped Take Down Jeffrey Epstein

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that President Donald Trump was an FBI informant who helped take down the deceased alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Johnson’s comments come as Trump takes heat for calling the Epstein scandal a “hoax.” Johnson said that Trump doesn’t mean Epstein’s crimes were a hoax—but that the Democrats are trying to twist the truth for political gain.

In fact, according to Johnson, Trump helped put Epstein behind bars.

“When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant who tried to take this stuff down,” Johnson said.

‼️🇺🇸 NEW: Speaker Mike Johnson just claimed that President Trump was an FBI informant to try and take Epstein down. 👀 "He doesn't mean it's a hoax" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lIvdyQVjJO — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) September 5, 2025

Johnson’s comments may sound like a stretch, but disgraced anti-Trump author Michael Wolff has alleged a similar story.

Wolff said last October that Epstein was “afraid” of Trump up until his final days, when he died in prison. According to Wolff, Epstein believed that Trump caused him to be initially investigated by law enforcement in 2005, after the two had a fight over a property near Mar-a-Lago—an allegation that, if true, could arguably be seen as a heroic move by Trump, regardless of his motives.

However, Wolff also reportedly alleged that Epstein showed him photos of Trump with topless young women sitting in his lap—a claim for which he provided no evidence.

Additionally, the author claimed Epstein told him that he and Trump once “shared” the same girlfriend. Wolff claimed he knew the woman’s identity, but declined to name her.

Wolff’s allegations have been met with skepticism even by left-leaning outlets such as The Daily Beast, which noted the timing of his statements: Oct. 31, 2024, mere days before the 2024 election.

“Wolff’s decision to speak about Epstein as his source is likely to raise eyebrows among the author’s critics. Only one other journalist has acknowledged using Epstein as a source, The New York Times’ James Stewart, who wrote about it immediately after the pervert’s death,” The Daily Beast admitted.

Wolff’s Fire and Fury book was widely picked apart by critics for its baseless claims, including that Trump had an affair with Nikki Haley.

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper said Wolff’s reporting “should be met with skepticism” as it was “riddled with errors and rumors.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.