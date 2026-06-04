Joe Biden Apparently Thinks Jill’s Book is His

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Joe Biden delivered some unexpected news the other day: He has a new book set for release right before Americans head to the polls.

Biden’s announcement comes as Democrats grow increasingly frustrated that the Bidens continue reopening wounds from the 2024 election.

Jill was at a Q&A with moderator Whoopi Goldberg when Joe suddenly stood up from his seat and said, “I have a question.”

“Joe has a question, like you couldn’t ask it later?” Jill replied, according to the New York Post.

“Who do you love most in the whole world?” Joe asked.

“Whoopi,” Jill answered.

After a short exchange, Goldberg urged attendees to buy Jill’s book, prompting Joe to mention his own upcoming memoir.

“My book… My book, which comes out in September, read it!” Joe said.

Joe Biden crashed his wife’s book tour with an awkward question that left viewers cringing. During a stop on Jill Biden’s book tour in New York, the former president suddenly emerged from the audience and interrupted the event, asking Jill who she loves most in the world.… pic.twitter.com/7Pm37oYDPZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

Jill appeared to joke that the event was supposed to be about her book, asking: “Do I have to remind him that this is my event?”

The announcement comes as Jill has drawn backlash from some Democrats over her newly published memoir, View from the East Wing.

In the book, Jill revealed that she feared her husband had suffered a stroke during his disastrous debate performance against then-candidate Donald Trump.

At the time, however, Jill publicly insisted that Joe remained healthy and that, despite all the evidence, he was fit to serve another four years as president.

Jill also suggested that then-Vice President Kamala Harris effectively forced Joe into endorsing her after he withdrew from the race following the debate.

Released on June 2, the former first lady’s book has an average three-star rating on Amazon, with many reviewers accusing Jill of being a “liar.”