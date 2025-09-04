Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin Wanted Witness to Testify That He Refused to Spank Her

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh says he’s a peaceful man.

His evidence?

He refuses to get rough in bed.

Routh, who allegedly tried assassinating President Donald Trump at his Palm Beach golf course last September, is set to stand trial next week. Ahead of his trial, Routh tried calling a sexual partner as a character witness. Apparently, the unnamed lover would testify that Routh is peaceful because he refused to spank her ass in bed.

“[REDACTED] wanted me to spank/slap ass [hard] and I refused. I will not spank, choke or pull hair—NO,” Routh, who is representing himself, said in his list of intended witnesses.

Judge Aileen Cannon denied Routh’s request to call his former lover, calling it a “farce.”

🚨NEW: Alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh wanted to call a sexual partner as a character witness. The unnamed lover would apparently attest to Routh's peacefulness because he refused to spank her ass.

“This witness is somehow necessary, Defendant claims, because her sexual experience with Defendant evidences his purported peacefulness, gentleness, and nonviolence,” Cannon said. “No. Rule 17(b) is not a farce to bring about obviously ludicrous and absurd results in a court proceeding.”

Other witnesses Routh wanted to call included the Secret Service agent who shot at him, as well as Trump himself. Judge Cannon said the agent will already be testifying at the trial, while it’s too late to attempt to call Trump as a witness.

“And in any event, to the extent Defendant seeks to call President Trump as a witness to testify as to Defendant’s intent, it would be difficult to see the admissibility of any such evidence given the essential elements of Count 1, which focus “on the defendant’s intent rather than on the victim,” Cannon added.

The disclosure of Routh’s witness list—which also includes his son, who is a convicted pedophile; some of his former coworkers, and a slew of Middle East scholars—follows a motion in which he challenged Trump to a fight or a game of golf.

“I think a beatdown session would be more fun and entertaining for everyone. Give me shackles and cuffs and let the old fat man give it his worst,” he said in his recent motion.

“A round of golf with the racist pig. He wins he can execute me,” he said. “I win I get his job (sorry hillbilly Vance).”

To any reasonable observer, Routh’s recent legal moves might raise questions about his competency to stand trial. However, two doctors have deemed him fit to proceed.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.