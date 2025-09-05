Friday, September 5, 2025

Conservative Influencers Exposed for Disseminating Pro-India Talking Points

Posted by Jose Nino
(José Niño, Headline USA)  A seemingly coordinated influence operation involving prominent pro-Trump social media personalities has been unmasked for allegedly receiving money to promote pro-India talking points. 

This incident has raised suspicions that social media influencers such as DC_Draino (whose real name is Rogan O’Handley) and Chuck Callestoare are receiving payments to spread identical talking points—attacking China while promoting India as a steadfast American ally. While there’s no direct evidence of money changing hands, the sudden stream of pro-Indian messaging has made numerous social media commentators speculate about the nature of these posts.

The revelation comes as relations between the United States and India have deteriorated over the Trump administration’s decision to impose punitive tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

The scandal broke when social media investigators discovered that multiple conservative influencers had been posting remarkably similar content defending India’s strategic partnership with America while launching coordinated attacks against China.

“A wave of pro-Trump accounts spewed identical talking points, attacking China while polishing India as a loyal ally. After being unmasked as pay-for-hire operatives, many deleted their posts,” according to a post from @AFpost, a popular news aggregator.

The exposure prompted swift reactions from within conservative circles. Kacee Allen, host of Kacee Allen Show, denounced the operation, stating: “Over a dozen MAGA influencers have been exposed for taking money from a campaign to promote Pro-India propaganda. These clowns will sell out and say anything for a few thousand dollars. I can proudly say that I’ve never taken a dime from any influence campaign.”

Again, there has yet to be definitive evidence that the accounts in question are receiving money for their talking points—though the similarity between the posts does make it appear that that’s the case. Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich reported that at least two of the accounts are linked the same Florida-based shell company.

As Headline USA previously reported, Democrats have engaged in similar influence schemes. A secretive operation dubbed the “Chorus Creator Incubator Program,” funded by the Sixteen Thirty Fund, paid left-wing influencers as much as $8,000 to push pro-Democrat messaging.

The program barred participants from disclosing the payments or straying from approved talking points, while boasting of its ability to bypass Federal Election Commission oversight. In both cases—whether involving India’s geopolitical interests or Democrats’ domestic agenda—social media has become a battlefield where influencers are quietly paid to manufacture political consensus.

This suspected influence operation unfolds against the backdrop of a significant  deterioration in US-India relations. The Trump administration has imposed some of the world’s highest tariffs on Indian goods, including a punitive 50% duty that took effect in late August. These tariffs, which include a 25% penalty specifically for India’s purchases of Russian oil, represent a dramatic shift from the previously warm relationship between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has emerged as one of Russia’s largest oil customers since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Russian crude now accounting for 35-40% of India’s oil imports, up from less than 2% before the conflict. Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has gone so far as to characterize the Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war,” arguing that India’s oil purchases are financing Russia’s military operations.

The situation has been further complicated by this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China, where President Xi Jinping hosted both Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The gathering of leaders from these three nations sent a clear signal of strengthening ties among countries that have found themselves at odds with Washington on various issues.

During the summit, the three leaders were photographed holding hands and sharing warm exchanges, prompting President Donald Trump to post on Truth Social: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” The imagery of the three leaders together has been particularly troubling for US officials, who have long viewed India as a crucial counterweight to Chinese influence in the region.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

