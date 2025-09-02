Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Homeless Man Who Stabbed Woman to Death on Charlotte Train May Not Stand Trial

'Blood visibly drips on the floor as the defendant walks away from the victim...'

23-year-old Iryna Zarutska fled war-torn Ukraine only to be stabbed to death by a homeless man in Charlotte. PHOTO: Iryna's GoFundMe page.
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Charlotte homeless man Decarlos Brown, who stabbed a 23-year-old female Ukrainian refugee to death on a train on Aug. 20, apparently may not stand trial after a local judge ordered him to undergo a competency examination at a psychiatric hospital.

Judge Roy Wiggins signed an order Friday to send Brown to Central Regional Hospital – Butner Campus for 60 days to “determine the defendant’s capacity to proceed.” Judge Wiggins’s order is heavily redacted, making his reasoning for the move unclear.

According to local reports, Brown, 34, has a slew of convictions for armed robbery, felony larceny, breaking and entering, and other offenses. On Aug. 20, he allegedly committed his most heinous offense of all—stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska to death on a train.

The arrest warrant for Brown says the incident was totally unprovoked. Police apparently have footage from a surveillance camera inside the train.

“The victim enters the train car and sits in the seats directly in front of the defendant. The train travels for approximately four and a half minutes before the suspect pulls a knife from his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes the victim three times,” an affidavit for an arrest warrant says.

“Blood visibly drips on the floor as the defendant walks away from the victim. The victim goes unresponsive shortly after the attack. The defendant is the assailant on the video. There appears to be no interaction between the victim and the defendant.”

Officers responded to the scene, and witnesses told them Brown’s location. When they found him, he was wearing the exact same clothing. He also had a laceration on the outside of the right hand.

Brown was taken to the hospital and later charged with murder. He initially had his next court date on Sept. 19, but that’s apparently been suspended while he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

Meanwhile, Zarutska’s family is mourning her loss. A GoFundMe purportedly established by her family says she “recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning.”

“Iryna was a sweet angel. The accused has taken a very bright, beautiful woman from our family and we are heartbroken by that,” her uncle reportedly said in court on Friday.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA.

POPULAR CATEGORY

