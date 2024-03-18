Trump Calls For Cheney To Be Prosecuted, Jailed For Allegedly Suppressing Jan. 6 Evidence

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump doubled down this week on his call for former Rep. Liz Cheney to be prosecuted for her role in the Jan. 6 congressional committee.

“SHE SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR WHAT SHE HAS DONE TO OUR COUNTRY! SHE ILLEGALLY DESTROYED THE EVIDENCE. UNREAL!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “[Cheney] should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!”

Trump was responding to a report in The Federalist that revealed Cheney’s committee “suppressed evidence” that contradicted claims made against Trump. For example, the committee withheld testimony from four former Trump White House employees who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 speech and contradicted claims made by former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson claimed before the committee that Trump tried to grab the wheel of his vehicle from a Secret Service agent so that he could join protesters at the U.S. Capitol building

“Cheney promoted Cassidy Hutchinson‘s sensational revised testimony and hid witness testimony from White House and Secret Service employees with firsthand knowledge that directly contradicted Hutchinson‘s version of events,” said a recent House GOP report.

The Jan. 6 committee also allegedly withheld evidence that proved Trump tried to send in the National Guard on Jan. 6, 2021 to restore order on the Capitol grounds.

In response to Trump’s comments, Cheney denied any wrongdoing.

“You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc. will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be,” she said to Trump.

The former president is facing several federal charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — a case that is set to be reviewed by the Supreme Court in the next few weeks. Trump challenged the charges against him, claiming his actions fall under presidential immunity.