Friday, April 5, 2024

GMA Host Michael Strahan Stunned at Grocery Prices in Biden Era: ‘Wow’

'You’re getting less...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Good Morning America's segment on inflation (Source: Screenshot / YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The impact of Bidenflation has reached the hosts of ABC News’s Good Morning America, as one host was left stunned after learning about the soaring grocery prices. 

During a Friday segment comparing grocery prices from 2019 to 2024, co-host Michael Strahan appeared visibly shocked as his colleague and ABC News business correspondent, Rebecca Jarvis, revealed the stark contrast. 

“Wow,” Strahan exclaimed in response to Jarvis’s presentation, first reported by Fox News.

“You’re getting about 30% less these days for your money,” Jarvis explained, as shown in a video shared by the Media Research Center. “$100 then would now cost you about $130.”

Jarvis laid out two tables displaying various grocery items such as bananas, broccoli, carrots, milk, bacon and cereal. The first table showcased items Americans were able to purchase for $100 between March 2019 and March 2020, while the second highlighted what $100 could afford between March 2023 and March 2024. 

The items on the 2023-2024 table were visibly fewer than those on the 2019-2020 table, further emphasizing the inflationary impact. 

“You’re getting less,” Jarvis pointed out to Strahan, prompting him to inquire about ways Americans can save money on groceries. 

Jarvis suggested solutions like mobile apps, citing Ibotta, a cash-back app that offers discounts on certain items. 

“This particular can of mayonnaise, we could save $3 if we shop at Walmart, using the Ibotta app. That’s one item but you make that for all items in your shopping cart, you’re going to really add up,” she explained. 

This segment on Good Morning America sheds light on the struggles Americans are facing under the Biden administration.

According to the Heritage Foundation’s “The Biden Inflation Tracker,” Americans have also experienced rising prices gas and other essential household items. 

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, essential grocery items like flour, eggs, baby food, formulas, canned fruits and vegetables, bread, poultry and lunch meats have seen price hikes ranging between 23 percent and 37 percent.

Inflation has also impacted various financial aspects, with real disposable income per capita dropping by a staggering 7.5 percent, homeownership decreasing by 36.3 percent, credit card debt skyrocketing by 38.7 percent and monthly savings plummeting by 78.3 percent. 

