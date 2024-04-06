Quantcast
High School Allegedly Tells Students Bestiality Is OK, Part of LGBT

'What the he**? What are we doing here? Why are we learning about animals having sex with humans?' It was really disgusting. It was really uncomfortable...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
LGBTQ flags
LGBTQ flags blow in the wind. / NBC News via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The South Australia Department for Education launched an investigation into one of the country’s high schools after it hosted an unsupervised presentation for young girls that explicitly explained bestiality as part of a sex education session about LGBT.

Renmark High School’s principal, Matt Evans, issued a letter of apology to parents who heard that their children left in disgust during the session on March 22, 2024, which was given by a third-party presenter and put on by Headspace Berri, Human Events reported.

The girls’ parents learned that their daughters had been pulled from their regular classes and placed in a separate classroom with the Headspace Berri facilitators and the speaker without the supervision of a teacher. In addition to that, it was revealed that the parents were neither notified about the presentation nor consented to it.

“We had a teacher that told us to grab a chair and sit in front of the board, and then the Headspace people came in, and then [the teacher] left, so then we’re sitting in front of a board alone with no teachers, just the Headspace people,” 14-year-old student Courtney White said.

According to the students, the title slide of the presentation stated, “You can see queerly now. No point in hiding.”

Another student, a 14-year-old Emelia Wunderberg, said all the girls felt extremely “uncomfortable” as the presenter went into graphic detail about their sexuality and then showed a slide about what each component in “LGBTQIA+” meant.

“There was a slide for what the ‘plus’ means, and they just started randomly saying words that no one knew, like ‘bestiality.’ They said [the queer community] just accepts all of it, even though… isn’t it illegal?” she said.

The girl continued talking about how she and other teens felt extremely uncomfortable about the entire situation.

“We’re all just sitting there like, ‘What the he**? What are we doing here? Why are we learning about animals having sex with humans?’ It was really disgusting. It was really uncomfortable,” she said.

