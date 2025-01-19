Fox Guest Slams ‘Big Beta’ Zuckerberg’s MAGA Makeover

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Talk radio 1210 WPHT host Rich Zeoli slammed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Saturday night for his MAGA makeover following President-elect Donald Trump’s historic election victory.

On Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla, Zeoli took aim at “big beta” Zuckerberg, who recently boasted a manly self-image rebrand on The Joe Rogan Experience. On the podcast, released on Jan. 10, the Meta CEO discussed his move to end politically biased fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram before speaking at length about his neck strength and macho interest in martial arts.

Talk radio 1210 host Rich Zeoli SLAMS Mark Zuckerberg’s MAGA makeover on Fox News. @Richzeoli “Dude, you were the biggest beta. You’ll be back to putting tampons in the boy’s room the minute there’s a Democrat president.” pic.twitter.com/VErM2b4n1G — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 19, 2025

“All these tech guys who hated him and censored the American people are now going down to Mar-a-Lago and groveling like, ‘Please sir, take my million-dollar check for your inaugural,’” Zeoli jeered, referencing how major tech CEOs including Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, worked post-election to get in Trump’s good graces with large donations and private meetings.

Fox News host Jimmy Failla commented on Zuckerberg’s new haircut, adding, “I love how he told his stylist to make him look like everyone who beat him up in high school.”

Mark Zuckerberg caught trying to lie about bow hunting with Joe Rogan Life lesson: Don't try to lie to fit in Especially with Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/vqTUBqJUIH — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2025

Zeoli burst into laughter, comparing Zuckerberg’s new appearance to Lex Luthor.

“I love that Mark Zuckerberg’s like, ‘Yo, it’s okay to be manly.’ Like dude, you were the biggest beta. You’ll be back to putting tampons in the boy’s room the minute there’s a Democrat president in there. Who are you kidding!” Zeoli added.

This is going down Saturday night! 10pm baby! pic.twitter.com/Qwo4mR7iK9 — Rich Zeoli 🇺🇸 (@Richzeoli) January 17, 2025

As Zuckerberg dramatically shifted the direction of his company ahead of Trump’s inauguration, he reportedly ordered the removal of tampons from Meta’s men’s bathrooms as part of the company’s reversal of radical diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Failla, who was wearing a sparkly pink jacket, joked that he “looks like the kind of guy who wants them there” after Zeoli finished his roast of Zuckerberg.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.