Sunday, January 19, 2025

Fox Guest Slams ‘Big Beta’ Zuckerberg’s MAGA Makeover

‘You’ll be back to putting tampons in the boy’s room the minute there’s a Democrat president in there…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Rich Zeoli
Rich Zeoli / IMAGE: @JuliannaFrieman via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Talk radio 1210 WPHT host Rich Zeoli slammed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Saturday night for his MAGA makeover following President-elect Donald Trump’s historic election victory.

On Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla, Zeoli took aim at “big beta” Zuckerberg, who recently boasted a manly self-image rebrand on The Joe Rogan Experience. On the podcast, released on Jan. 10, the Meta CEO discussed his move to end politically biased fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram before speaking at length about his neck strength and macho interest in martial arts.

“All these tech guys who hated him and censored the American people are now going down to Mar-a-Lago and groveling like, ‘Please sir, take my million-dollar check for your inaugural,’” Zeoli jeered, referencing how major tech CEOs including Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, worked post-election to get in Trump’s good graces with large donations and private meetings.

Fox News host Jimmy Failla commented on Zuckerberg’s new haircut, adding, “I love how he told his stylist to make him look like everyone who beat him up in high school.”

Zeoli burst into laughter, comparing Zuckerberg’s new appearance to Lex Luthor.

“I love that Mark Zuckerberg’s like, ‘Yo, it’s okay to be manly.’ Like dude, you were the biggest beta. You’ll be back to putting tampons in the boy’s room the minute there’s a Democrat president in there. Who are you kidding!” Zeoli added.

As Zuckerberg dramatically shifted the direction of his company ahead of Trump’s inauguration, he reportedly ordered the removal of tampons from Meta’s men’s bathrooms as part of the company’s reversal of radical diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Failla, who was wearing a sparkly pink jacket, joked that he “looks like the kind of guy who wants them there” after Zeoli finished his roast of Zuckerberg.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
