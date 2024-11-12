Quantcast
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

PA Radio Host: Gov. Josh Shapiro Mortified as Dems ‘Milk’ Senate Race

'The Casey name is a legend in Pennsylvania, right? His dad was governor back in the nineties, one of the last of the moderate Democrats...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Rich Zeoli
Rich Zeoli / IMAGE: @JuliannaFrieman via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Talk radio 1210 WPHT host Rich Zeoli said Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., must have been mortified as Democrats slowwalked accepting Republican Senator-elect Dave McCormick’s win.

McCormick unseated three-term Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who refused to concede the race days after his GOP challenger was projected as the winner.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer initially withheld McCormick’s invitation to Tuesday’s Senate orientation, prompting Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to offer to “personally escort” the excluded Republican into the Capitol.

Zeoli told Fox and Friends First that Democrats are trying to “milk” Casey’s name until the very end—but suggested that Shapiro fears being viewed as an election denier.

“The Casey name is a legend in Pennsylvania, right? His dad was governor back in the nineties, one of the last of the moderate Democrats,” Zeoli said. “They are trying to milk this for everything it’s possibility worth. Squeeze every dime out of the Casey name.”

Zeoli mentioned a large ballot dump Monday night that did not affect McCormick’s margin over Casey.

He said Democrats would continue to prolong McCormick’s race as long as possible, bringing up the possibility that the party could have been trying to prevent the incoming Republican from voting for the next Senate majority leader on Wednesday.

“I wonder about that right now, and I’m a little bit concerned about that,” Zeoli said in his interview that aired before Schumer changed his tune early Tuesday and decided to allow McCormick and Democrat Arizona Senator-elect Ruben Gallego to attend Senate orientation.

Zeoli speculated that Shapiro was “not happy” about McCormick’s dragged-out race because he likely intends on running for president come 2028.

Vice President Kamala Harris snubbed Shapiro for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz when picking her running mate in a decision criticized in hindsight as a political blunder for Democrats.

“Casey’s the past, and Shapiro’s looking is looking to the future,” Zeoli said.

Zeoli said Shapiro must already be gearing up to fundraiser in Iowa and to do his “fake Barack Obama accent” in South Carolina.

“He does not want to get mired down in a dispute over whether or not that they are accepting the election results,” the radio host added. “He wants this to go away as soon as possible.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Opened over 100 New Jan. 6 Cases between June and Election Day
Next article
Noem Tapped to Lead Homeland Security as Rumors Fly over Rubio for State Dept.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com