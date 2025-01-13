Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Removes Tampon Dispensers from Men’s Bathrooms

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s effort to reform the social media company’s left-wing office culture includes removing tampons from themmen’s bathrooms, according to the New York Times.

Citing two employees, the Times reported Friday that the company had provided for nonbinary and transgender employees who use the men’s room and who may have required sanitary pads. But that’s no longer the case, they said.

“At Meta’s offices in Silicon Valley, Texas and New York, facilities managers were instructed to remove tampons from men’s bathrooms,” the Times reported. “Some employees were livid at what they saw as efforts by executives to hide changes to the ‘Hateful Conduct’ policy before it was announced.”

The Times also reported that Meta removed the transgender and nonbinary “themes” on its Messenger chat app.

“At least one person announced their resignation as others privately relayed to one another that they planned to look for jobs elsewhere,” the Times added.

In a story that published on the same day, 404 Media also interviewed five anonymous Meta employees who said they’re “furious” with the changes.

“It’s total chaos internally at Meta right now,” one current employee told 404 Media.

“The entire thread of comments shared is dissent toward the new policy, save for one leader repeating Zuckerberg talking points. I’d call the mood shock and disbelief. It’s embarrassment and shame that feels self-inflicted, different than mistakes the company has made in the past,” the employee reportedly added.

“No one is excited or happy about these changes. And obviously the employees who identify as being part of the LGBTQ+ community are especially unhappy and feel the most unsupported in this,” another employee told 404 Media. “A small number of people are taking time off and are sharing that they are considering leaving the company due to this change.”

The dissent is spilling out in internal Meta chatgroups. One employee reportedly wrote that they needed time off because they’re gay—and therefore mentally ill.

“I am LGBT and Mentally Ill,” the employee posted on an internal Meta platform called Workplace this week, according to 404 Media. “Just to let you know that I’ll be taking time out to look after my mental health.”

Meta didn’t respond to 404 Media’s questions about the matter.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.