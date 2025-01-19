Taylor Swift Takes Caitlin Clark Under Her Woke Wing at Chief’s Game

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Pop star Taylor Swift appeared to take WNBA star Caitlin Clark under her wing Saturday as the two were photographed together watching an NFL game.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark at the chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/7H9X0RqqPU — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) January 18, 2025

Clark sat in the same Arrowhead Stadium suite as Swift, who she was seen interacting with as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans.

Viral video shows Swift lean in and cover her mouth with a gloved hand as she appeared to speak to Clark, who smirked then laughed.

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift now being best friends makes the Travis Kelce relationship look like true love. pic.twitter.com/i7uqyonTdm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 19, 2025

The Indiana Fever icon said the WNBA was "built" on black players and acknowledged what she called her "privilege" as a white woman.

Clark pandered to leftists with an apology for her “white privilege” in her Time Magazine “Athlete of the Year” article. The Indiana Fever icon said the WNBA was “built” on black players and acknowledged what she called her “privilege” as a white woman.

One X user said of the sudden Swift-Clark friendship, "All she had to do was apologize for being white and now she part of the club." Political commentator Paul A. Szypula called the duo's bond "Wokeness personified."

Caitlin Clark is hanging out with Taylor Swift at the game today. All she had to do was apologize for being white and now she's part of the club.

pic.twitter.com/L7llmKHG5a — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 18, 2025

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark seen at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans NFL game in Arrowhead Stadium. Wokeness personified. pic.twitter.com/4v47Lc8Y3t — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 19, 2025

Clark was characterized as a sell-out by some conservatives, and commentator John Ziegler commented that she was “captured” by Swift. Author Nick Adams said he was “DONE with ESPN” after the network “spent more time showing Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark than they have the actual athletes on the field.”

ESPN has spent more time showing Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark than they have the actual athletes on the field. This is a complete and total joke. These wokesters at ABC need to accept the fact that President Trump won and Kamala lost. I am DONE with ESPN! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 19, 2025

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark bonding over their domination of white culture. pic.twitter.com/VQ2toPsp1m — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) January 18, 2025

One person captioned an image of the Swift-Clark suite as follows: "Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark bonding over their domination of white culture."

Clark first signified her support for the Democrat Party in Sept. 2024 when she liked Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for president against President-elect Donald Trump.

I asked Caitlin Clark about her “like” of Taylor Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris. She answered by saying she has an “amazing platform” and encourages everyone to register to vote. pic.twitter.com/aymRZakuNx — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 11, 2024

The WNBA star addressed the social media frenzy that ensued after her like was spotted, telling USA Today columnist Christine Brennan at a press conference that Swift has an “amazing platform” before encouraging everyone to register to vote.

Swift’s appearance at the NFL game was her first since being named as one of actress Blake Lively’s “dragons” against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Although Swift was not dragged into Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit against Lively, who allegedly took over his role as director of the film, the pop star was mentioned as Lively’s forceful ally in uncovered text messages, CNN reported.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.