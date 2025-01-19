Quantcast
Taylor Swift Takes Caitlin Clark Under Her Woke Wing at Chief’s Game

‘Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift now being best friends makes the Travis Kelce relationship look like true love…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark
Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark / IMAGE @PopBase via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Pop star Taylor Swift appeared to take WNBA star Caitlin Clark under her wing Saturday as the two were photographed together watching an NFL game.

Clark sat in the same Arrowhead Stadium suite as Swift, who she was seen interacting with as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans.

Viral video shows Swift lean in and cover her mouth with a gloved hand as she appeared to speak to Clark, who smirked then laughed.

“Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift now being best friends makes the Travis Kelce relationship look like true love,” Outkick host Clay Travis wrote on X with the video, referencing the famous singer’s Chiefs tight end boyfriend.

Clark pandered to leftists with an apology for her “white privilege” in her Time Magazine “Athlete of the Year” article. The Indiana Fever icon said the WNBA was “built” on black players and acknowledged what she called her “privilege” as a white woman.

One X user said of the sudden Swift-Clark friendship, “All she had to do was apologize for being white and now she part of the club.” Political commentator Paul A. Szypula called the duo’s bond “Wokeness personified.”

Clark was characterized as a sell-out by some conservatives, and commentator John Ziegler commented that she was “captured” by Swift. Author Nick Adams said he was “DONE with ESPN” after the network “spent more time showing Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark than they have the actual athletes on the field.”

One person captioned an image of the Swift-Clark suite as follows: “Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark bonding over their domination of white culture.”

Clark first signified her support for the Democrat Party in Sept. 2024 when she liked Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for president against President-elect Donald Trump.

The WNBA star addressed the social media frenzy that ensued after her like was spotted, telling USA Today columnist Christine Brennan at a press conference that Swift has an “amazing platform” before encouraging everyone to register to vote.

Swift’s appearance at the NFL game was her first since being named as one of actress Blake Lively’s “dragons” against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Although Swift was not dragged into Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit against Lively, who allegedly took over his role as director of the film, the pop star was mentioned as Lively’s forceful ally in uncovered text messages, CNN reported.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

