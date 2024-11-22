Former NBC News Anchor Calls for Democrats to Ditch ‘Suicidal Empathy’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former NBC News anchor Brian Williams called for Democrats to ditch their “suicidal empathy” toward minority groups Wednesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meyers said Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s message was more effective on the electorate than expected, asking Williams if he agreed that Democrats must recalibrate their outreach strategies to voters.

The Late Night host mentioned Trump donning a sanitation worker’s vest while sitting in a trash truck after President Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” days before the election.

“They need to reach out to America again. And be less about what’s called ‘suicidal empathy,’ worrying so much about minority groups in society and in your party that you win the argument, but you don’t win the election,” Williams said of Democrats. “This is up to them to decide. Are they tired of winning the argument but not the election?”

Meyers asked the former NBC anchor if Democrats “were wrong to think” they were on a winning streak in the context of their victories before Trump first took the scene in the 2016 election.

Williams urged Democrats to stop looking at polling data and to look to betting odds instead.

Earlier in their conversation, Williams told Meyers that Democrats need to completely reform their party if they want to win future elections.

“It is tough love time for the Democratic Party,” he said. “I think it needs to be striped down and rebuilt. That means a change in leadership.”

Willams questioned why Biden even attempted to run for a second term.

“I want to know who thought it was a good idea that Joe Biden stand for another four years at 80 years of age and 37 percent popularity,” Williams said. “So, then that saddled the party with a British-like short campaign season for them.”

The former NBC News anchors said it was “insulting” for Democrats to tell working-class voters that the economy was doing great under the Biden-Harris administration.

He said it is “probably insulting as well” for working-class voters to see illegal migrants receive more handouts from the government than they do.

On the Harris-Walz camouflage hats, Williams said that piece of Democrat campaign merchandise was also out of touch.

“Their party has gone quinoa, while the rest of America is eating at Cracker Barrel,” he said. “And so, it was kind of an ironic use of something millions of Americans put on their heads to start their day every day.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.