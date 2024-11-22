Quantcast
Friday, November 22, 2024

‘Morning Joe’ 2.0: Sharpton Salivates over Pam Bondi Pick

'Bondi is certainly on the right, but she is one who’s qualified to become attorney general in terms that she’s handled cases, she’s managed offices...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Al Sharpton
Al Sharpton / IMAGE: Black Conservative Perspective via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) MSNBC’s Al Sharpton gave Republican President-elect Donald Trump credit Friday morning for nominating Pam Bondi as attorney general to replace Matt Gaetz.

One day after meeting with senators on Capitol Hill, Gaetz announced Thursday his decision to drop efforts to be confirmed as Trump’s attorney general to avoid “becoming a distraction” from the Trump-Vance transition.

On Morning Joe, Sharpton told host Joe Scarborough that Trump did “the wise thing” by avoiding a scandal-ridden Senate confirmation process of Gaetz.

“Absolutely, I think it was the wise thing for the Trump people and for President-elect Trump to to withdraw him now because a long-term spectacle of days and weeks would only damage them even more,” he said.

Sharpton criticized Gaetz as being “never qualified” to be attorney general—but he praised Bondi, the first female attorney general of Florida, on her ability to do the job.

“I talked to people that I know in Florida last night that are on the civil rights side. We have a chapter now, she actually networked there,” Sharpton said. “Bondi is certainly on the right, but she is one who’s qualified to become attorney general in terms that she’s handled cases, she’s managed offices.”

Sharpton suggested some questions may need to be answered about Bondi’s role in Trump University. However, he made clear that no “glaring” flaw exists regarding her character.

“There’s no glaring things in terms of her values and morals,” he said. “I think it was better for Trump—not that I’m a Trump person at all—but it was better for him and certainly better for the American public to get Gaetz off the scene.”

Trump announced Bondi’s nomination on Truth Social hours after Gaetz withdrew his name from the position.

For nearly 20 years, Bondi worked as a prosecutor.

As Florida’s attorney general for eight years, Trump said Bondi did an “incredible job” cracking down on drug trafficking, particularly when it came to reducing fentanyl deaths.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans–Not anymore,” Trump statement read in part. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Former NBC News Anchor Calls for Democrats to Ditch ‘Suicidal Empathy’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com