‘Morning Joe’ 2.0: Sharpton Salivates over Pam Bondi Pick

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) MSNBC’s Al Sharpton gave Republican President-elect Donald Trump credit Friday morning for nominating Pam Bondi as attorney general to replace Matt Gaetz.

One day after meeting with senators on Capitol Hill, Gaetz announced Thursday his decision to drop efforts to be confirmed as Trump’s attorney general to avoid “becoming a distraction” from the Trump-Vance transition.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

On Morning Joe, Sharpton told host Joe Scarborough that Trump did “the wise thing” by avoiding a scandal-ridden Senate confirmation process of Gaetz.

“Absolutely, I think it was the wise thing for the Trump people and for President-elect Trump to to withdraw him now because a long-term spectacle of days and weeks would only damage them even more,” he said.

Sharpton criticized Gaetz as being “never qualified” to be attorney general—but he praised Bondi, the first female attorney general of Florida, on her ability to do the job.

“I talked to people that I know in Florida last night that are on the civil rights side. We have a chapter now, she actually networked there,” Sharpton said. “Bondi is certainly on the right, but she is one who’s qualified to become attorney general in terms that she’s handled cases, she’s managed offices.”

Morning Joe’s Al Sharpton praises Trump for nominating the “qualified” Pam Bondi as attorney general after Matt Gaetz’s withdraw. “I think it was better for Trump, not that I’m a Trump person at all, but it’s better for him, and certainly better for the American public…” pic.twitter.com/vy5yvyMWyd — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 22, 2024

Sharpton suggested some questions may need to be answered about Bondi’s role in Trump University. However, he made clear that no “glaring” flaw exists regarding her character.

“There’s no glaring things in terms of her values and morals,” he said. “I think it was better for Trump—not that I’m a Trump person at all—but it was better for him and certainly better for the American public to get Gaetz off the scene.”

Trump announced Bondi’s nomination on Truth Social hours after Gaetz withdrew his name from the position.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump announces the nomination of @PamBondi as Attorney General pic.twitter.com/A9PHbBsW5b — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2024

For nearly 20 years, Bondi worked as a prosecutor.

As Florida’s attorney general for eight years, Trump said Bondi did an “incredible job” cracking down on drug trafficking, particularly when it came to reducing fentanyl deaths.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans–Not anymore,” Trump statement read in part. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.