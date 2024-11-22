(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) Would you buy a $300 donut? That’s a hard no for me.

Don’t get me wrong. I like donuts.

I mean, I really like donuts. I’ve been known to make reckless U-turns when I see a Krispy Kreme hot light flashing.

But $300 for a donut?

Nope.

But wait…

What if the donut was coated in 24-karat gold?

Probably still no. But it’s a little more intriguing.

And it is an option.

Angelina Bakery on the Upper East Side of Manhattan is offering a bombolone (an Italian cream filed donut) encrusted with pure gold flakes. It is also adorned with edible jewels and diamond pearls.

You can get one for a cool $300 – and however much time and money it takes you to get to New York City.

I’m not going to lie, gold and jewels aside, the donut looks delicious.

TikTok food influencer Cornelia posted a video of herself opening the black Tiffany box to reveal the pastry in all its opulent glory. You can watch it HERE.

Now, you might wonder, what would I do with a gold donut?

Well, you would presumably eat it.

Yes – you can eat gold. I’m not certain why you would want to, but you can certainly do it. The gold will pass right through your digestive system, affording you an opportunity to – well – poop gold!

Angelina Bakery isn’t the first establishment to sell food coated in gold. I’ve seen gold-coated steaks, chicken wings, cake, and even gold-infused beer.

This may seem like a big waste of money, but as Jonathan “Foodgōd” Cheban, who helped create golden chicken wings, there is a psychological aspect connected to gold food.

“You know why gold’s important to me? Because gold makes me feel like I’ve made it. If I’m eating gold, it means I’ve put in a lot of years of hard work, because to be able to eat gold, it feels very rich, it feels very decadent, it feels ‘take the top off the Maybach,’ it feels, like, really special.”

This makes me feel like I just maxed out my credit card.

Still, I can see where he’s coming from.

Humanity has a long-time love affair with gold. We hang it around our necks and wear it on our fingers. And more fundamentally, gold is money.

Think about it; you couldn’t sell a donut coated in aluminum for $300. Customers would just think you forgot to remove the foil. But when you serve a donut covered in gold, people realize it’s something special.

That’s because gold is special.

But I’m still not sure why you’d want to eat it.

I mean, I don’t really need to eat gold to feel like I “made it.” If I have “made it,” I’ll still feel that way eating a Krispy Kreme donut on my couch watching an NHL game – with the bonus that I’m not wasting gold.

But you know, you do you. If you want to eat a $300 gold donut, go for it!

However, if you’re more interested in preserving and growing your wealth, you might want to call Money Metals (800-800-1865).

We don’t have a hot light, but we can help you invest in high-quality gold bars and coins. And you don’t have to eat them. We can store them for you in our state-of-the-art vault that is bigger than Ft. Knox!

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for MoneyMetals.com with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.