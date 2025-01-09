Quantcast
Thursday, January 9, 2025

Fetterman to Meet w/ Trump at Mar-a-Lago as Confirmations Loom

'I’ve been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with and have a conversation with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation.'

Posted by Editor 1
John Fetterman
John Fetterman / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USASen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., will become the chamber’s first Democrat to meet with President-elect Donald Trump since the election and plans to travel to Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The trip marks Fetterman’s continuing evolution from a leading surrogate for President Joe Biden into a Trump-friendly lawmaker since Trump won the premier battleground state of Pennsylvania in November.

The election also saw Fetterman’s Democrat counterpart in the Senate, political scion Bob Casey Jr., ousted in favor of a Republican, David McCormick.

Although Fetterman has continued to vote Democrat in most cases, his remarkable reformation offers an auspicious note for Trump as he seeks to push through his Cabinet and staff confirmations with a Senate GOP caucus that includes several hostile RINOs.

Fetterman, who does not come up for reelection until 2028, has shown surprising warmth to Trump, complimenting his political appeal, agreeing with him on some policies and embracing some of Trump’s would-be Cabinet nominees.

Fetterman said in a statement Thursday that Trump invited him to meet and that he accepted.

“I’m the Senator for all Pennsylvanians—not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said.

“I’ve been clear that no one is my gatekeeper,” he continued. “I will meet with and have a conversation with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation.”

Fetterman was first elected in 2022 as an irreverent and unconventional progressive hero who had criticized then-Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for not voting with Democrats or supporting Biden’s agenda.

However, Fetterman has been unafraid to be an outsider to his party in the past. He endorsed insurgent Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. in 2016’s Democrat presidential primary over the Democratic National Committee’s stated preference, Hillary Clinton. And he ran to the left of the party-backed candidate in 2016’s Senate primary. When the state Democratic Party looked to endorse a candidate in 2022’s three-way Democratic primary, Fetterman dismissed it as an “inside game.”

Last month, appearing on ABC’s This Week, Fetterman said that he was not leaving the Democratic Party, but that meeting Trump nominees and agreeing with GOP policy views was “part of politics” and “representing the kind of state that we have in Pennsylvania.”

He said the constant “freak-out” by Democrats over Trump wasn’t helpful, called Trump a “singular political talent” and disavowed the “fascist” label that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris had given Trump during the campaign.

“It’s not a word that I would use,” Fetterman said, adding, “I happen to love people that are going to vote for Trump, and they are not fascists.”

Trump’s success in this year’s presidential race may have come in large part from his decision to lean into an ideologically diverse coalition that included several influential ex-Democrats and traditional liberals. Several of them—including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk—are expected to continue on as top Cabinet appointees or advisers.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Left-Wing Activists Push Investigation into RFK Jr. for Voting from a ‘Sham’ Address
Next article
OnlyFans Predator Humiliated after Rejection by Teen Restaurant Worker

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com