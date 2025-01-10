Quantcast
Thursday, January 9, 2025

OnlyFans Predator Humiliated after Rejection by Teen Restaurant Worker

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Christian young man working at fast food chain Five Guys recently refused to have sex with a female OnlyFans predator, 25-year-old Bonnie Blue, which resulted in conservatives on Twitter praising the virtuous guy for exercising his fortitude.

The Daily Wire reported that Blue targets 18- and 19-year-olds to have sex with her.

“What about after your shift? I mean, I’d want to give you, you know, a good rating,” she said, implying that she was ready to have sex.

The young man told her that he didn’t want to have sex with her because he was a “Christian man” who was “waiting until marriage.”

After her plan failed, Blue attempted to gaslight the young man by saying that she never intended to have sex with him but instead just wanted to see Five Guys’ menu.

However, she then asked the young man again if he wanted to have sex with her, and he said again that he didn’t plan to do that.

“Oh, that’s a shame,” she replied.

The young man later shared Blue’s TikTok video, stating that the OnlyFans predator “recording [him] at work was not on [his] bingo card for this year, but here we are.”

People on Twitter praised him for not abandoning his religious beliefs.

“This is the kind of sh** they would make people saints for back in the day. ‘Humble Saint Harry refused the demon harlot and delivered the crispiest fries to the needy and the obese,'” @Michaelobusi wrote

In another post, the young man wrote more about what happened.

“Real talk, [though], I’m actually ok. I thought it was funny at first, but in hindsight, she never asked for my age, never asked my consent to post and persisted after several times of me saying ‘no.’ This could’ve gone completely wrong if she did this to someone else, but alas,” he wrote.

