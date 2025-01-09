Quantcast
Thursday, January 9, 2025

Left-Wing Activists Push Investigation into RFK Jr. for Voting from a ‘Sham’ Address

'As the defendant in this case, Mr. Kennedy was clearly aware of the verdicts holding that he was not a legal resident of this Katonah address..'

Posted by Editor 3
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / IMAGE: AP

(Headline USA) New York election officials are being urged to investigate whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. committed voter fraud by casting his November ballot from a discredited address, as the former independent presidential candidate seeks Senate confirmation for a top public health role in the Trump administration.

Accountable.US, a leftist lawfare organization funded by the notorious Arabella Advisors dark-money network, asked the state Division of Election Law Enforcement this week to determine whether Kennedy committed any felony by using an address in New York City’s well-to-do suburbs to vote by mail in the last election.

A state judge last summer knocked Kennedy off the presidential ballot in New York after finding the rented bedroom in Katonah he claimed as his residence was a “sham” address.

The judge said evidence showed the scion of the famed Democratic political dynasty actually resided in California, where he has a home with his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines.

Kennedy unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s ruling.

The complaint filed with the elections office said public records show Kennedy was registered to vote last November at the same address the judge invalidated and that he voted by mail.

“As the defendant in this case, Mr. Kennedy was clearly aware of the verdicts holding that he was not a legal resident of this Katonah address. Despite this undisputable knowledge, Mr. Kennedy voted from the property anyway,” according to the complaint dated Monday.

Kennedy is now President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. He is expected to face tough questioning for promoting anti-vaccine views.

An email seeking comment was sent Thursday to New York’s election enforcement division.
A call was made to Trump’s transition team and a text was sent to RFK Jr.’s former campaign spokesperson also seeking comment.

Kennedy testified in the initial case that he moved to California a decade ago so he could be with his wife, and that he always planned to return to New York.

He said he rented a room in a friend’s home in Katonah, about 40 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, though had only slept in that room once due to his constant campaign travel.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Lawsuit by New Orleans Truck Attack Victims Says City, Contractors Failed to Implement Safety System
Next article
Fetterman to Meet w/ Trump at Mar-a-Lago as Confirmations Loom

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com