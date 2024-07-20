Illegal Squatting Advocate Was Alleged Spy for Venezuelan Dictator Maduro

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Federal authorities said that the illegal alien who became famous by encouraging other illegals on TikTok to squat in U.S. homes was a sergeant in Venezuela’s military intelligence unit before he crossed the southern border.

The New York Post reported that Leonel Moreno, who went viral for bragging about all the money he was making in government benefits, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers this March for skipping out on the terms of his probation after entering the country illegally.

The Post’s Homeland Security source said that, after he was arrested, intelligence officers examined Moreno’s history and life in his home country, discovering that he was a sergeant of the Venezuelan general directorate of military intelligence.

On April 23, 2022, 27-year-old Moreno crossed the border illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas, and was released into the country but skipped out on required check-ins with ICE, which resulted in his arrest.

Several Border Patrol agents told the news source that getting information from foreign countries is difficult and, in the case of Venezuela, almost impossible because the government there is unwilling to communicate with American authorities.

“Knowing who these guys are, we have no access to anything International. We really don’t, and it kind of sucks. I wanted to get into the Border Patrol and protect [my country] from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country,” one border agent said.

Moreno remains in custody at the Geauga County Jail in Ohio and is set to see an immigration judge today. The Post’s sources say he’s been having trouble finding the money to hire an attorney, so the judge presiding over his immigration case has kept delaying his appearance.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said Moreno has been laying low in jail.

“I don’t know of any problems that we’ve had with him. He’s in with the rest of the ICE inmates,” he said.