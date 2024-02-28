Quantcast
Tuesday, February 27, 2024

FBI’s Shoplifting Ad Targeting White Women Draws Immediate Criticism

'Well-dressed White women are definitely the ones committing organized retail theft...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FBI Director Christopher Wray, testifies during a House Select Committee focusing on China on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The FBI came under fire on Monday following the release of an anti-shoplifting social media campaign that exclusively featured white actors. 

The agency’s social media posts appeared to emphasize their commitment to combating “Organized Retail Theft” (ORT). “Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses.

These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans,” the FBI wrote on Monday. Accompanying the posts were images of two white women, and a separate post (published a week earlier) featured a light-skinned man with his face cropped.

Headline USA confirmed on Monday that the photos used by the FBI can be found on iStock, a depository of stock images. One of the images used by the FBI reads, “Women shoplifting stock photo,” and a second one: “Retail Shoplifting. Man Stealing In Supermarket stock photo.” The location of the photos appeared to be Serbia and Germany, according to iStock’s description of the stock images.

Critics took to Twitter to express their fired-up reactions. Twitter page End Wokeness, known for its conservative commentary and attacks on the left remarked: “But why aren’t they wearing MAGA hats? I’m pretty sure those are the ones doing all the shoplifting.” 

The Daily Wire’s podcast host Ben Shapiro commented: “The FBI is ready to stamp out the plague of shoplifting by young white actresses.”

Scott Greer, host of the Highly Respected podcast, sarcastically quipped: “White people are finally back in advertising!”

Kingsley Wilson, a social media personality and committeewoman of the Washington D.C. Young Republicans, added, “Well-dressed White women are definitely the ones committing organized retail theft.”

A separate video on Twitter depicted a male individual in Jordans and sweatpants shoplifting at a New York City CVS store, with the caption reading, “Everyday literally.” 

Conservative video blogger Paul Ray Ramsey referenced the FBI’s post to comment on the video: “The FBI told me it is blonde girls who are looting our stores.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Honored by Hundreds of Black Republicans in ‘Biden’s Absolute Worst Nightmare’
Next article
Google Loses $90B Over Anti-White AI Gemini

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com