FBI’s Shoplifting Ad Targeting White Women Draws Immediate Criticism

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The FBI came under fire on Monday following the release of an anti-shoplifting social media campaign that exclusively featured white actors.

The agency’s social media posts appeared to emphasize their commitment to combating “Organized Retail Theft” (ORT). “Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses.

These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans,” the FBI wrote on Monday. Accompanying the posts were images of two white women, and a separate post (published a week earlier) featured a light-skinned man with his face cropped.

White people are finally back in advertising! https://t.co/9hUDuvUqpw — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) February 27, 2024

Headline USA confirmed on Monday that the photos used by the FBI can be found on iStock, a depository of stock images. One of the images used by the FBI reads, “Women shoplifting stock photo,” and a second one: “Retail Shoplifting. Man Stealing In Supermarket stock photo.” The location of the photos appeared to be Serbia and Germany, according to iStock’s description of the stock images.

Critics took to Twitter to express their fired-up reactions. Twitter page End Wokeness, known for its conservative commentary and attacks on the left remarked: “But why aren’t they wearing MAGA hats? I’m pretty sure those are the ones doing all the shoplifting.”

The Daily Wire’s podcast host Ben Shapiro commented: “The FBI is ready to stamp out the plague of shoplifting by young white actresses.”

Scott Greer, host of the Highly Respected podcast, sarcastically quipped: “White people are finally back in advertising!”

White people are finally back in advertising! https://t.co/9hUDuvUqpw — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) February 27, 2024

Kingsley Wilson, a social media personality and committeewoman of the Washington D.C. Young Republicans, added, “Well-dressed White women are definitely the ones committing organized retail theft.”

See white people have representation in media They can be the criminals in ADT commercials OR FBI propaganda https://t.co/t8qhtWEEd1 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 27, 2024

A separate video on Twitter depicted a male individual in Jordans and sweatpants shoplifting at a New York City CVS store, with the caption reading, “Everyday literally.”

Conservative video blogger Paul Ray Ramsey referenced the FBI’s post to comment on the video: “The FBI told me it is blonde girls who are looting our stores.”