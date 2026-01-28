Wednesday, January 28, 2026

FBI Raids Fulton County Election Office in 2020 Election Fraud Probe

FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch and Johnny Edwards, The Center Square) The FBI is executing a search warrant on the Fulton County, Ga., election headquarters in relation to alleged 2020 election fraud.

The FBI responded to a request for confirmation from The Center Square, but did not confirm if the raid is related to the investigation into the 2020 election.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. No other information is available at this time,” the FBI press office told The Center Square.

According to Democratic Georgia state Sen. Josh McLaurin, who is running for lieutenant governor and is at the scene, the FBI is interested in about 700 boxes of ballots from the 2020 election. He told The Center Square he got the information from speaking to Fulton County elections office personnel.

McLaurin said agents came from the main FBI office, not the local FBI office in Atlanta.

He blamed the raid on what he called President Donald Trump’s “conspiracy theories.” McLaurin said Trump is trying to “vindicate his agenda” and distract from recent violence in Minneapolis.

Garland Favorito, who leads the nonprofit VoterGA, has been in litigation for five years attempting to gain access to Fulton County’s 2020 ballots through several lawsuits. He arrived at the scene of the raid in a celebratory mood.

“I think it’s maybe our last hope at getting to see the ballots,” Favorito told The Center Square. “”Because both Fulton County elections and the Fulton County judicial system have prevented us from having a transparent election. Hopefully, this will be able to answer the questions that have been lingering for five years over that election.”

The county has been under scrutiny by Republicans and the Trump administration amid allegations of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential election.

At a December 2025 meeting of the Georgia State Election Board, it was revealed that poll workers did not properly sign tabulation tapes of more than 300,000 votes that were counted in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans called for a federal investigation.

It’s unclear if the Wednesday raid is tied to the unsigned tabulation tapes.

This is a developing story.

