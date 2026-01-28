DHS: Agents Linked to Death of Pretti Placed on Leave

(Elyse S. Apel, The Center Square) ​​Two federal agents accused of firing the shots in Saturday’s death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota are on administrative leave.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that and told TCS it is “standard protocol.”

In the wake of the shooting of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem explained that a three-day administrative leave is what is directed by protocol.

“We are following the exact same investigative and review process that we always have under ICE and under the Department of Homeland Security and within the administration,” Noem said in a network interview. “The protocol and the advice and the guidance within that handbook and within our policies is being followed exactly like it has been for years.”

It is unclear when the agents involved in the Pretti shooting were put on leave.

On Sunday, Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino told reporters the agents were still working – just on a different assignment than in the Twin Cities.

“All agents that were involved in that scene are working, not in Minneapolis, but in other locations,” Bovino said. “That’s for their safety. There’s this thing called doxxing, and the safety of our employees is very important to us. We’re going to keep those employees safe.”

It is unclear why there is a discrepancy between Bovino’s weekend announcement and the standard protocol followed by the department.

According to published reports, Bovino will soon be leaving Minneapolis to resume his former post as chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s El Centro Sector.